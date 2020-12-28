More News:

December 28, 2020

Dead humpback whale found washed ashore on LBI beach

The whale may have been struck by a ship or fell ill, experts say

Pat Ralph Headshot
By Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff
Wildlife Whales
dead humpback whale lbi.png Google/Street View

Anyone visiting Barnegat Light has been advised to stay clear of the dead humpback whale because of potential diseases emanating from the carcass.

A dead humpback whale about 20 feet long was found washed ashore on Christmas Day at Barnegat Lighthouse State Park in Long Beach Island.

It is unclear how the animal died, but the Marine Mammal Stranding Center said it's possible the whale was hit by a ship or got sick before washing up in Ocean County, according to the Associated Press.

The whale is not expected to be moved from the Jersey Shore beach until state park employees return to work Monday. However, the carcass's exposure to below-freezing temperatures could make it very difficult to move.

Anyone visiting Barnegat Light has been advised to stay clear of the whale because of potential diseases emanating from the carcass. However, that did not stop people from capturing photos and videos of the whale.

The whale had been spotted earlier this year by boats further north up the Jersey Shore coast in Sandy Hook.




The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration declared an "unusual mortality event" for humpback whales in 2017 after a high number of whales were found dead along the East Coast. The issue and cause of these deaths is still under investigation, according to NOAA.

A dead humpback whale was found off the Cape May County coast in November. It was believed to be about 20-25 feet in length. The whale was discovered about 100 yards off Sea Isle City in the inlet that separates the town from Avalon.

Another humpback whale was found dead off the Jersey Shore coast in September after becoming entangled.

Follow Pat & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @Pat_Ralph | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Pat's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Pat Ralph Headshot

Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff

pat@phillyvoice.com

Read more Wildlife Whales Philadelphia Whale Ocean County Humpback Jersey Shore Long Beach Island Barnegat Lighthouse Barnegat Light

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles should tank their Week 17 game vs. Washington
082220HowieRoseman_AP

Prevention

FDA authorizes Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine
Moderna Vaccine FDA

Holidays

Packages shipped after Saturday may not arrive before Christmas
Christmas.USPS deadlines

Eagles

Eagles save their season by losing to Cowboys
Wentz-Pederson-Hurts_122720_usat

Travel

Condé Nast Traveler ranks Philly among its top 2021 destinations
Philly Condé Nast

Mysteries

Chaddsford Winery combines murder mystery and wine during virtual event
murder mystery event

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - The Philadelphia 2401 pennsylvania ave

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian: Rarely available 2 bedroom (combination of a studio and 1 bedroom) penthouse showcasing Art Museum and city skyline views, 57’ balcony, floor-to-ceiling windows, high ceilings, and wood floors. 1,918 sf. $699,000.
Allan Domb - 219 s 18th st 1402

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse: Bright 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom on a high floor with oversized windows offering Billy Penn views atop City Hall and an open kitchen. 509 sf. $289,900.
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved