More News:

April 04, 2020

Delco travelers crossing border to buy alcohol at Delaware Total Wine stopped by state troopers

Police are reminding shoppers of the required self-quarantine period for any out-of-state visitors

Allie Miller Headshot
By Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff
Coronavirus Liquor
Total Wine Delco Delaware GoogleMaps/StreetView

State troopers are stopping Pennsylvania residents traveling to Delaware against state restrictions to self-quarantine for 14 days after traveling from out of state. Shoppers from Delaware County, Pa are frequenting the Total Wine and Spirits in Claymont, De, to buy liquor since stores are closed due to coronavirus in their state.

Since coronavirus restrictions closed all state liquor stores in Pennsylvania, residents of Delaware County are driving to a nearby state to get their booze. 

Pennsylvania residents are crossing from Delco to neighboring Delaware en mass, to one store in particular, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported Friday. The Total Wine and Spirits store located in Claymont, Delaware has been packed with out-of-state customers. 

So many residents were coming to the store that Delaware State Police went there to stop drivers that appeared to be traveling from another state. Police were not writing tickets, but they warned drivers that they were violating Delaware Gov. John Carney's order, reported NBC10 Friday.

In an effort to reduce the spread of coronavirus in Delaware, Gov. John Carney recently placed travel restrictions on out-of-state travelers, prohibiting drivers from entering the state unless they are doing so on "essential business." If necessary to travel to the state, visitors are required to self-quarantine for 14 days. 

However, even after drivers were warned by state troopers, some of these Pennsylvania visitors simply went to smaller stores in Wilmington, and other parts of New Castle County to buy alcohol.

On some roads, state troopers are also conducting vehicle searches for out-of-state travelers, the Delco Times reported Saturday.

Pennsylvania travelers can visit Delaware to conduct "essential business" which includes duties like caring for family members or getting health care, but not shopping for wine. Delaware's state-owned liquor stores themselves were marked as "essential businesses," to remain open during coronavirus shutdowns, but for state residents' use only.

Delaware officials were worried that if liquor stores shut down, alcoholics experiencing withdrawal symptoms would overcrowd the already busy hospitals attempting to treat coronavirus patients and control the spread of disease.

Alcohol consumption in Delaware is much higher than Pennsylvania and most of the rest of the country. Delaware ranks as one of the top three states in the U.S. for most gallons of ethanol alcohol consumed per year per capita, along with New Hampshire and Nevada

Pennsylvania currently has many more positive cases of coronavirus and recorded deaths resulting from coronavirus complications than Delaware. Delaware has around 400 cases and 15 deaths, where Pennsylvania has more than 8,000 cases and more than 100 deaths as of Saturday morning.

Follow Allie & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @allie___miller | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Allie's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Allie Miller Headshot

Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff

allie@phillyvoice.com

Read more Coronavirus Liquor Delaware Pennsylvania Borders Quarantine

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

NFL odds: Point spreads for every game on the Eagles' 2020 schedule
60_01052020_EaglesvsSeahawks_Miles_Sanders_KateFrese.jpg

City Services

Philly's recycling collection shifts to new schedule during coronavirus pandemic
Trash Philly Coronavirus

Illness

Rutgers launches COVID-19 saliva test that could rapidly screen thousands daily
Rutgers COVID-19 Saliva Test

Eagles

Eagles mock draft roundup, version 4.0
040220PatrickQueen

Jobs

Tips for a successful video conference call job interview
Tips for a successful job interview through video conference

Entertainment

Cards Against Humanity has a new family-friendly edition you can print for free
Cards Against Humanity

Featured Homes

Limited - The Hopkinson House - 604 S Washington Square 2206-08

FOR SALE! The Hopkinson House - Combination of two adjacent units to create a deluxe 1 bedroom plus den, 2 bathroom with a balcony overlooking Washington Square and the Center City skyline; this home has incredible potential. 1,443 sf | $550,000
Limited - The Academy House - 1420 Locust Street - 12a

FOR SALE! The Academy House - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom corner unit offering gorgeous north-facing city vistas, an expansive master suite, incredible natural light and ample entertaining space. 1,524 sf | $499,900
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved