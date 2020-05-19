Delaware Memorial Bridge reopening cash toll lanes

Cash tolls will resume Thursday on the Delaware Memorial Bridge at its southbound toll plaza, the Delaware River and Bay Authority announced.

All toll operators on the twin bridge connecting New Jersey and Delaware will be required to wear a face covering and gloves to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. Protective glass has been installed in the toll booths.

Toll booths will be sanitized between shifts, which are being staggered to limit exposure of the coronavirus between collectors. Drivers also are encouraged to wear face masks while paying their tolls.

Traffic on the bridge has fallen dramatically since the coronavirus outbreak. It declined by 24% year-over-year in March, and dropped another 64% in April. Traffic is down 25% on the year.

Cash tolls were halted in March to slow the spread of COVID-19. Tolls were collected via E-ZPass or through a temporary toll-by-mail option.

Earlier this month, cash toll lanes reopened on the Benjamin Franklin, Walt Whitman, Betsy Ross and Commodore Barry bridges.