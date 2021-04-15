Score a dinner deal during Dine Latino Restaurant Week

April 15, 2021
Dine Latino Restaurant Week is returning in 2021. Organized by the Greater Philadelphia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, the five-day event aims to draw attention to Latino-owned businesses and the region's Latino culture.
From Wednesday, May 5 through Sunday, May 9, participating restaurants will offer one complimentary appetizer or dessert with the purchase of two dinner entrées.
"We initially launched Dine Latino Restaurant Week as a one-time only campaign in 2020 in response to the pandemic," explained Jennifer Rodriquez, president of the GPHCC. "The 2020 initiative yielded so much success that we’ve decided to bring it back for 2021, and adopt it as a permanent initiative for the chamber."
The promotion will be offered during dinner only, with options for takeout and delivery. Below is a list of the participating restaurants:
Adelita Mexican Taqueria & Restaurant
Alma del Mar Restaurant
Bar Bombon
Café y Chocolate
Casa Mexico
District Taco
El Merkury
El Sabor De Mi Tierra
Izlas
Jezabel’s Argentinean Bakery & BYO
La Caleñita
La Canasta
La Llorona Cantina Mexicana
La Mula Terca
Las Cazuelas
Los Cuatro Soles
Mixto
Puyero
Queen Rook Game Café
Parada Maimon
Sazon Restaurant & Cafe
South Philly Barbacoa
Tacos California
The New Lou & Choo Lounge
Taqueria Morales
The event kicks off this spring on Cinco de Mayo. Last year, it took place in the fall during National Hispanic Heritage Month.
