Score a dinner deal during Dine Latino Restaurant Week

Dine Latino Restaurant Week is returning in 2021. Organized by the Greater Philadelphia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, the five-day event aims to draw attention to Latino-owned businesses and the region's Latino culture.



From Wednesday, May 5 through Sunday, May 9, participating restaurants will offer one complimentary appetizer or dessert with the purchase of two dinner entrées.

"We initially launched Dine Latino Restaurant Week as a one-time only campaign in 2020 in response to the pandemic," explained Jennifer Rodriquez, president of the GPHCC. "The 2020 initiative yielded so much success that we’ve decided to bring it back for 2021, and adopt it as a permanent initiative for the chamber."

The promotion will be offered during dinner only, with options for takeout and delivery. Below is a list of the participating restaurants:

Adelita Mexican Taqueria & Restaurant

Alma del Mar Restaurant

Bar Bombon

Café y Chocolate

Casa Mexico

District Taco

El Merkury

El Sabor De Mi Tierra

Izlas

Jezabel’s Argentinean Bakery & BYO

La Caleñita

La Canasta

La Llorona Cantina Mexicana

La Mula Terca

Las Cazuelas

Los Cuatro Soles

Mixto

Puyero

Queen Rook Game Café

Parada Maimon

Sazon Restaurant & Cafe

South Philly Barbacoa

Tacos California

The New Lou & Choo Lounge

Taqueria Morales

The event kicks off this spring on Cinco de Mayo. Last year, it took place in the fall during National Hispanic Heritage Month.