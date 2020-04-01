More Culture:

April 01, 2020

Dolly Parton reads bedtime stories to your kids during the coronavirus pandemic

'Goodnight with Dolly' premiered on the Imagination Library's YouTube channel and featured 'The Little Engine That Could'

Headshot - Virginia Streva
By Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff
YouTube Books
Dolly Parton Imagination Library video series PA Images/Sipa USA

Country musician Dolly Parton will read bedtime stories in the new YouTube series, 'Goodnight with Dolly.' The 10-week series features different new children's book each week. The series premiered on Thursday with Parton reading "The Little Engine That Could."

Whether you need a break from entertaining your kids at night or maybe you just need to be reminded that everything is going to be a-okay, Dolly Parton has got you covered.

In her new video series, "Goodnight with Dolly," the country singer reads bedtime stories to anyone in need of a little bit of comfort during the coronavirus pandemic. The YouTube series premiered 7 p.m. Thursday and runs for total of 10 weeks. New episodes will be released at the same time each week.

In the first episode, Parton read Watty Piper's classic "The Little Engine That Could." Other books she will read include "Llama Llama Red Pajamas" by Anna Dewdney and "Pass It On" by Sophy Henn.

All the books featured in the series are part of the Imagination Library, a program that sends free books to children 5 years old and younger. These books were "carefully chosen for the appropriate content at this moment in time," the organization said on its YouTube channel. The nonprofit has donated more than 100 million books to kids across the country since 1995. 

"This is something I have been wanting to do for quite a while, but the timing never felt quite right," Parton said. "I think it is pretty clear that now is the time to share a story and to share some love. It is an honor for me to share the incredible talent of these authors and illustrators. They make us smile, they make us laugh and they make us think."

Watch Thursday night's episode with Parton reading "The Little Engine That Could" below and subscribe to the Imagination Library's YouTube channel so you don't miss future episodes:

Follow Virginia & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @vastreva | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Virginia's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Headshot - Virginia Streva

Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff

virginia@phillyvoice.com

Read more YouTube Books United States Musicians Coronavirus COVID-19 Kids Children's Books Philadelphia Country Music

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

NFL rumors: There's no way the Eagles sign Cam Newton or Jameis Winston, right?
Cam-Newton-Jameis-Winston_040120_usat

Liquor Control Board

Pennsylvania reopens online liquor sales, then site quickly shuts down due to overwhelming demand
Pennsylvania liquor store online sales

Adult Health

Zantac, ranitidine generics removed from market due to cancer-causing impurity
FDA pulls Zantac ranitidine market

Sixers

Would a canceled NBA season help or hurt the Sixers?
4_Matisse_Thybulle_Ben_Simmons_sixers_76ersvsCeltics_KateFrese.jpg

Kevin Hart

Kevin Hart donating meals to Philly families in need during coronavirus outbreak
Kevin Hart donating meals Philadelphia coronavirus

Food & Drink

Philly's Evil Genius Beer Co. has a 'Tiger King'-inspired brew
Evil Genius has a 'Tiger King'-inspired brew

Featured Homes

Limited - The Hopkinson House - 604 S Washington Square 2206-08

FOR SALE! The Hopkinson House - Combination of two adjacent units to create a deluxe 1 bedroom plus den, 2 bathroom with a balcony overlooking Washington Square and the Center City skyline; this home has incredible potential. 1,443 sf | $550,000
Limited - The Academy House - 1420 Locust Street - 12a

FOR SALE! The Academy House - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom corner unit offering gorgeous north-facing city vistas, an expansive master suite, incredible natural light and ample entertaining space. 1,524 sf | $499,900
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved