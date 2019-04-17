Eagles 2019 NFL Draft preview: Defensive end

Leading up to the draft, we'll be taking a look at each of the Philadelphia Eagles' positional groups. We'll determine if the Eagles are likely to select a player at that position with one of their seven picks in the 2019 NFL Draft, as well as note some players who make sense.

Today we'll continue on with the defensive ends, a talented, but older group in need of an infusion of youth. The Eagles' depth chart at DE currently looks like this:

1 2 3 LDE Brandon Graham Chris Long Daeshon Hall RDE Derek Barnett Vinny Curry Josh Sweat



While Graham and Barnett are a good starting duo, Long, who is now 34 years old, may or may not play this season, while Curry will be 31 in June and is coming off a bad season in Tampa.

Anything the Eagles get from Sweat and Hall should be viewed as an unexpected pleasant surprise.

Here are 12 defensive ends who make sense for the Eagles

Montez Sweat, Mississippi State (6'6, 260)

Sweat is a long and lean athletic freak of nature who absolutely destroyed the Combine:

He wasn't just a workout warrior though. He was a productive player in college who managed 10.5 sacks in 2017, despite being shut out in the sack column first four games. In 2018, he had 12 sacks. Sweat originally enrolled at Michigan State, left to play at a junior college, and then landed at Mississippi State.

Here's a video of his background, and his ability as a pass rusher:

Sweat won't be available at pick No. 25. If the Eagles were to land him, they would have to trade way up. However, it is interesting that the Eagles had him in for one of their 30 allotted pre-draft visits.



Projected round: 1

Rashan Gary, Michigan (6'4, 277)

Gary is a big, versatile defensive lineman who played inside, outside, left side, and right side in Michigan's defense. He also blew up the Combine.

A highlight reel:

Unfortunately, while Gary's physical ability is obvious, it did not translate to production, and he had a paltry 9.5 sacks over three years, which is a legitimate concern for a sure-fire first-round pick.

Projected round: 1

Clelin Ferrell, Clemson (6'4, 264 pounds)

Ferrell was a redshirt sophomore a season ago who could have come out and likely would have been a first-round pick, but he opted to stay at Clemson for one last season. His numbers:

Clelin Ferrell Tackles Sacks FF TFL 2016 44 6 0 12.5 2017 66 9.5 2 18 2018 55 11.5 3 20 TOTAL 165 27 5 50.5



Ferrell has good size for a 4-3 defensive end at the NFL level. While he plays on a loaded Clemson defensive line, you can see in the below video that he creates his own pressure.

In addition to being a a good pass rusher, Ferrell plays hard and is also a good run defender, much like Derek Barnett when he came out in 2017.



Projected round: 1

Jaylon Ferguson, Louisiana Tech (6'5, 271)

Ferguson has 45 sacks over his collegiate career, an FBS record. In 2018, he had 17.5 sacks, which led the nation. He is also regarded as a good run defender, and his tackle for loss numbers (67.5 in four seasons) back that up.

A highlight reel:

Ferguson did not participate at the Combine because he was convicted of battery during his freshman year in college, and his pro day workout numbers did not impress. Still, the production is difficult to overlook, and Ferguson should be a starter at the next level.

Projected round: 2

L.J. Collier, TCU (6'2, 283)

Collier is a short-but-bulky defensive end prospect with some pretty uninspiring athletic measurables:

His stats also won't get you excited, as he had 14.5 sacks over the last three seasons, with a season high of 6.

However, he is thought of as a very good run defender, and a tough player. Here's a breakdown of Collier by the Cowboys' website.

Personally, if I'm shopping for defense end talent, I want my starters to be explosive impact players. I don't think Collier is that, but he can be a good rotational player. Above, the Cowboys' website guys see him as a third-round pick. That's about right.

Projected round: 3

Joe Jackson, Miami (6'4, 275)

Jackson was an immediate force as soon as he got to Miami, as he had 7.5 sacks his freshman season. He finished his three-year career at Miami with 22.5 sacks and 35.5 tackles for loss. At 6'4, 275, with plenty of power, he won't get pushed around as a rookie in the NFL, and his relentless style of play would fit well in a rotational role in the Eagles' defense. He's a guy who can play DE on base downs, and be an interior rusher on obvious passing downs, somewhat like Michael Bennett. A highlight reel: