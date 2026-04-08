Eagles 2026 draft: Will Howie Roseman trade up, trade back, or stay put at pick No. 23?

April 08, 2026
As any casual follower of the Philadelphia Eagles knows, Howie Roseman tends to make a lot of first round trades in the draft. In 2026, the Birds hold the 23rd overall pick. Will they trade up, trade back, or stick-and-pick?
First, we'll recap the Eagles trade up / trade back / stay put history since 2010 (omitting 2015, the Chip Kelly year), showing the Eagles' picks in the first round of the draft, and then we'll determine their best course of action in the 2026 NFL Draft:
Green = Traded up | Blue = Stayed put | Red = Traded back
|Year
|Original draft spot
|Player drafted
|Traded or stayed
|2025
|32
|Jihaad Campbell
|Traded up
|2024
|22
|Quinyon Mitchell
|Stayed put
|2023
|10
|Jalen Carter
|Traded up
|2023
|30
|Nolan Smith
|Stayed put
|2022
|15
|Jordan Davis
|Traded up
|2021
|6
|DeVonta Smith (10)
|Traded back, then traded up
|2020
|21
|Jalen Reagor (21)
|Stayed put
|2019
|25
|Andre Dillard (22)
|Traded up
|2018
|32
|(Nobody in first round)
Dallas Goedert first pick
in 2nd round (49)
|Traded back, then traded up
|2017
|14
|Derek Barnett (14)
|Stayed put
|2016
|13
|Carson Wentz (2)
|Traded up
|2014
|22
|Marcus Smith (26)
|Traded back
|2013
|4
|Lane Johnson (4)
|Stayed put
|2012
|15
|Fletcher Cox (12)
|Traded up
|2011
|23
|Danny Watkins (23)
|Stayed put
|2010
|24
|Brandon Graham (13)
|Traded up
*They also traded a first-round pick during the 2022 draft for A.J. Brown.
The tale of the tape:
• Traded up (7 times): Brandon Graham, Fletcher Cox, Carson Wentz, Andre Dillard, Jordan Davis, Jalen Carter, and Jihaad Campbell.
• Traded back (1 time): Marcus Smith
• Stayed put (6 times): Danny Watkins, Lane Johnson, Nelson Agholor, Derrick Barnett, Jalen Reagor, Nolan Smith, and Quinyon Mitchell.
• Traded back, and then traded up (2 times): Dallas Goedert and DeVonta Smith.
They certainly have the ammo. 2026 picks:
And in 2027, they will likely have a few extra compensatory picks (including a third rounder for the loss of Jaelan Phillips), in addition to a full slate of picks otherwise.
Although their roster isn't as good as it was this time last year or during their Super Bowl run in 2024, the Eagles also don't have many needs at the starting spots relative to other teams around the league. Their needs in this draft are more of the long-term variety, particularly along the offensive line. They feel well-positioned to make an aggressive move up for a player at a premium position, whether that's an offensive lineman, wide receiver, or edge rusher.
But perhaps most importantly, if you were to do a simulated mock draft — or if you read Eagles mock draft roundups — the available players are usually not very exciting.
So who are the players the Eagles could potentially trade up for? Well, my short list would include Miami OT Francis Mauigoa, Penn State iOL Olaivavega Ioane, Utah OT Spencer Fano, Georgia OT Monroe Freeling, Alabama OL Kadyn Proctor, and Arizona State WR Jordyn Tyson.
As noted above, the Eagles are already flush with draft picks, so adding more shouldn't be a priority.
The only way I can see the Eagles trading back is if they can't get a deal done to move up for a player they like, and when they're picking at 23 they just don't love any players who are available. Of course, this would be the Marcus Smith scenario, a draft-day lesson that Roseman learned from.
Sure. Again, as a team with fewer needs (relative to the rest of the league), the Eagles can stay put and take the best available player. Although this draft is perceived to be weaker in the first round than in other years, it is at least strong at positions — namely OT, WR, and EDGE — where they have their greatest long-term needs.
With the Eagles in cap conservation mode, it feels unlikely that they will trade for a star player, since those deals typically would also require a new contract for the acquired player. They will have more flexibility to pursue trades for established vets if they trade A.J. Brown post-June 1.
I'd rank them like so:
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