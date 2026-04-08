Eagles 2026 draft: Will Howie Roseman trade up, trade back, or stay put at pick No. 23?

As any casual follower of the Philadelphia Eagles knows, Howie Roseman tends to make a lot of first round trades in the draft. In 2026, the Birds hold the 23rd overall pick. Will they trade up, trade back, or stick-and-pick?



First, we'll recap the Eagles trade up / trade back / stay put history since 2010 (omitting 2015, the Chip Kelly year), showing the Eagles' picks in the first round of the draft, and then we'll determine their best course of action in the 2026 NFL Draft:

Green = Traded up | Blue = Stayed put | Red = Traded back

Year Original draft spot Player drafted Traded or stayed 2025 32 Jihaad Campbell Traded up 2024 22 Quinyon Mitchell Stayed put 2023 10 Jalen Carter Traded up 2023 30 Nolan Smith Stayed put 2022 15 Jordan Davis Traded up 2 0 2 1 6 D e V o n t a S m i t h (10) Traded back , then traded up 2020 21 Jalen Reagor (21) Stayed put 2019 25 Andre Dillard (22) Traded up 2 0 1 8 32 (Nobody in first round)

D a l l a s G o e d e r t first pick

in 2nd round (49) Traded back , then traded up 2017 14 Derek Barnett (14) Stayed put 2016 13 Carson Wentz (2) Traded up 2014 22 Marcus Smith (26) Traded back 2013 4 Lane Johnson (4) Stayed put 2012 15 Fletcher Cox (12) Traded up 2011 23 Danny Watkins (23) Stayed put 2010 24 Brandon Graham (13) Traded up

*They also traded a first-round pick during the 2022 draft for A.J. Brown.

The tale of the tape:

• Traded up (7 times): Brandon Graham, Fletcher Cox, Carson Wentz, Andre Dillard, Jordan Davis, Jalen Carter, and Jihaad Campbell.

Brandon Graham: Highly criticized pick for years, but Graham eventually became one of the best players on the team, a Super Bowl hero, and a beloved personality. Still going, now as a role player.

Fletcher Cox: Long-term star DT.

Carson Wentz: He was the franchise quarterback for a while, and the Eagles almost certainly don't have a Super Bowl without his contributions in 2017, but, uh, it ended badly. Andre Dillard: Nine starts in four years with the team, some of which were disasters. Jordan Davis: Low-volume snap count player and run down specialist his first three seasons, breakout season in 2025. Jalen Carter: Carter finished second in Defensive Rookie of the Year voting, became a star in Year 2, disappointing third season. Jihaad Campbell: Looks the part of a productive, athletic linebacker and played well when he got opportunities as a rookie, but the defensive coordinator also chose Nakobe Dean over him.

• Traded back (1 time): Marcus Smith Marcus Smith: By moving back four spots and selecting Smith, who became a legendary bust, the Eagles also drafted Jaylen Watkins and Taylor Hart.

• Stayed put (6 times): Danny Watkins, Lane Johnson, Nelson Agholor, Derrick Barnett, Jalen Reagor, Nolan Smith, and Quinyon Mitchell. Danny Watkins: This was the stupidest pick the Eagles made over the last 25 years. Like, even worse than Jalen Reagor. He was freaking 26!

Lane Johnson: Great pick in a weak draft class. One of the best offensive linemen in the history of the NFL. Derek Barnett: Disappointing production, maddening penalties, has played better on a new team. Jalen Reagor: The Eagles had their choice of Reagor and Justin Jefferson, and picked the wrong one. Nolan Smith: Mostly invisible Year 1, but was a breakout player Year 2. Injuries hampered production in Year 3. Quinyon Mitchell: Immediate starter, already an All-Pro. • Traded back, and then traded up (2 times): Dallas Goedert and DeVonta Smith. Dallas Goedert: By moving back 20 spots from 32 to 52, the Eagles were able to pick up a 2019 second-round pick. They then traded up from 52 to 49 with Indy, giving up a fifth-round pick to select Goedert. DeVonta Smith: WR1b, maybe soon to be more simply the WR1 and focal point of the passing game. Should the Eagles trade up? They certainly have the ammo. 2026 picks: Round 1 (23) Round 2 (54) Round 3 (68) Round 3 (98) Round 4 (114) Round 4 (137) Round 5 (152) Round 5 (178) Round 6 (197) And in 2027, they will likely have a few extra compensatory picks (including a third rounder for the loss of Jaelan Phillips), in addition to a full slate of picks otherwise. Although their roster isn't as good as it was this time last year or during their Super Bowl run in 2024, the Eagles also don't have many needs at the starting spots relative to other teams around the league. Their needs in this draft are more of the long-term variety, particularly along the offensive line. They feel well-positioned to make an aggressive move up for a player at a premium position, whether that's an offensive lineman, wide receiver, or edge rusher. But perhaps most importantly, if you were to do a simulated mock draft — or if you read Eagles mock draft roundups — the available players are usually not very exciting. So who are the players the Eagles could potentially trade up for? Well, my short list would include Miami OT Francis Mauigoa, Penn State iOL Olaivavega Ioane, Utah OT Spencer Fano, Georgia OT Monroe Freeling, Alabama OL Kadyn Proctor, and Arizona State WR Jordyn Tyson. Should they trade back? As noted above, the Eagles are already flush with draft picks, so adding more shouldn't be a priority. The only way I can see the Eagles trading back is if they can't get a deal done to move up for a player they like, and when they're picking at 23 they just don't love any players who are available. Of course, this would be the Marcus Smith scenario, a draft-day lesson that Roseman learned from. Should they just stay put? Sure. Again, as a team with fewer needs (relative to the rest of the league), the Eagles can stay put and take the best available player. Although this draft is perceived to be weaker in the first round than in other years, it is at least strong at positions — namely OT, WR, and EDGE — where they have their greatest long-term needs. Should they trade the pick for a stud veteran player? With the Eagles in cap conservation mode, it feels unlikely that they will trade for a star player, since those deals typically would also require a new contract for the acquired player. They will have more flexibility to pursue trades for established vets if they trade A.J. Brown post-June 1. Conclusion I'd rank them like so: Trade up Stay put Trade back Trade for some stud veteran player



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