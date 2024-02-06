Duolingo comments on Eagles fans wanting to learn Portuguese ahead of Brazil game

The Eagles are headed to Brazil for Week 1 of the NFL season, the league's first-ever game in South America and opening week Friday game.

The news drew a mix reaction from Eagles fans who lamented losing a true home game, as the Eagles will be the "host" team for this game at Corinthians Arena in São Paulo while also being excited about the Birds being on a global stage.

Eagles fan Rohan Singh poked fun at the Birds faithful needing to prepare to yell about the game in Brazil's official language on X/Twitter:

Duolingo, the language learning app, themselves actually chimed in and showed some love to Birds fans:

I currently have a 71-day Duolingo streaking learning French. It turns out I could've learned a different language while simultaneously upping my Eagles knowledge. Bummer.

