Eagles at Buccaneers, Week 4: Live updates and open thread

The 3-0 Philadelphia Eagles will visit the 3-0 Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a rematch of the Birds' worst performance of their 2024 season, with kickoff scheduled for 1:00 p.m. EST at Raymond James Stadium.

The Eagles added three players to injured reserve this week, including their top edge defender, Nolan Smith. The Buccaneers will be without star WR Mike Evans, as well as starting RT Luke Goedeke and starting RG Cody Mauch. You can find the Eagles-Buccaneers inactives here.

The Eagles have lost four of five matchups with the Bucs during the Nick Sirianni era. Part of that is because Bucs head coach Todd Bowles has had game plans that have flustered Jalen Hurts. Part of it has also been that they've caught the Eagles at vulnerable times.

In 2024, for example, the Eagles were without WRs A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, as well as RT Lane Johnson. During the 2023-2024 playoffs, the Bucs hosted an Eagles team whose season had already been swirling down the toilet for months. As noted in our five things to watch, the Eagles should have some matchup advantages against a Bucs team that has eked by three bad opponents so far this season.

The Eagles are 3.5-point road favorites. For the gambling enthusiasts, you can find my Week 4 picks here.

