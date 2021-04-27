More Sports:

April 27, 2021

Live: Eagles chat with Jimmy Kempski

By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
The 2021 NFL Draft is now just two days away, and as you're all well aware, the Philadelphia Eagles have a lot of picks. It would be ideal if they don't mess them up.

Got questions or comments? Jimmy Kempski has you covered on whatever may be on your mind about the Birds. What are the Eagles' most likely options with their first-round pick? Who are some guys who make sense on Days 2 and 3? Will they be able to trade any payers for more picks? 

Beginning at noon today, Jimmy will take your questions in another Eagles chat. Be sure to join him here.

Jimmy Kempski

