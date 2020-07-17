More Sports:

July 17, 2020

Live: Eagles chat with Jimmy Kempski

By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles fans put themselves at risk for another Eagles chat with Jimmy Kempski.

Hey look! NFL training camps are (maybe) right around the corner. We'll soon find out which players are infected with a deadly virus, and while they're off in isolation trying to get better, we'll pretend things are normal with the rest. Fun!

Got questions or comments? Jimmy Kempski has you covered on whatever may be on your mind about the Philadelphia Eagles. What does the Jason Peters signing mean for the team's offensive line depth? For Andre Dillard? What is going on with this team's wide receivers? Are there any more signings to be made before the start of camp, and if so, at what positions?

Beginning at noon today, Jimmy will take your questions in another Eagles chat. Be sure to join him here:



Jimmy Kempski
