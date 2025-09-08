Eagles-Chiefs Week 2 odds preview: Jalen Hurts, Birds slight favorites in Super Bowl rematch

Week 2 will take the Eagles to Arrowhead for the Super Bowl rematch against the Chiefs.

On Thursday, the Eagles unveiled their 2024 championship banner, then outlasted the rival Dallas Cowboys, 24-20, behind a stellar dual-threat effort from Jalen Hurts.

The next night, the Chiefs took their turn against the L.A. Chargers down in Brazil, with Patrick Mahomes and co. still looking to retain their dominance over the AFC. Instead, Chargers QB Justin Herbert carved up the Kansas City defense for 318 passing yards and three touchdowns in a 27-21 opening loss for the Chiefs.

Now it's on to an early-season gut check for both the Birds and KC this Sunday, with the Eagles heading toward it as a slight favorite, though with some questions still needing to be answered.

Here's a look at the Week 2 Eagles-Chiefs odds across several sportsbooks...