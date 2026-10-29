Eagles-Commanders Week 8 odds preview: The Birds aren't expected to stop the spiral

The Washington Commanders are a banged-up and undisciplined mess.

The Philadelphia Eagles are pretty much right there with them.

For the rest of the way, the Birds have to run with Tanner McKee at quarterback, a heavily patchwork and underdeveloped offensive line, and a week-to-week status on their best offensive playmakers in Saquon Barkley and DeVonta Smith, with only fleeting moments of the powerhouse they used to be.

Then there's Washington, who has only gone backwards ever since their miracle run to – and subsequent pummeling by the Eagles in – the NFC Championship Game.

Commanders starting quarterback Jayden Daniels hasn't won a game since Week 5 of last season against the Chargers. But with the Eagles in such rough shape, sportsbooks are expecting that to change.

A look at the Week 8 odds across several sportsbooks, which favor the Commanders at home by as many as six points on Sunday Night Football:

Sportsbook Spread Money Line Total O/U DraftKings WSH -6 PHI +190

WSH -230 40.5 FanDuel WSH -5.5 PHI +198

WSH -240 40.5 BetRivers WSH -5.5 PHI +200

WSH -250 40.5 BetMGM WSH -5.5 PHI +220

WSH -275 40 Caesars WSH -6 PHI +205

WSH -250 40

*Lines as of Thursday, Oct. 29

Sunday night isn't expected to be must-see TV.

The Eagles are 2-5, the Commanders are 1-4-1, and there was speculation for a bit that NBC would try to flex into a better primetime matchup. The whole league knows what this one is.

As far as the matchup itself goes, the Commanders are getting the benefit of rest from a bye week and the fact that they'll have their starting quarterback while the Eagles don't.

But the rest is going to come down to how the Eagles show up.

Offensively, you can't expect much at this point, maybe except for a decent drive or two.

Defensively, the Eagles have talent, but it hasn't been as cohesive or potent as it used to be, and last week, it got picked apart by Dak Prescott and the Cowboys.

Riq Woolen and Cooper DeJean got torched in coverage, and up front, Prescott was never at any threat of being sacked. Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis, and Jalyx Hunt from the edge never got to him, and after a while, guys weren't even getting into their stance on time.

It was a complete unraveling, and unless the Eagles' defense took it personally, it might end up more of the same.

MORE: Analyzing Nick Sirianni's job security as the Eagles' head coach

Follow Nick on Twitter: @itssnick

Follow Nick on Bluesky: @itssnick

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports