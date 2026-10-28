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October 28, 2026

Eagles-Commanders Week 8 injury report, with analysis

The Eagles and Commanders are both bad, banged-up teams.

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By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles Sports Injuries
100726DeVontaSmith6 Jimmy/for PhillyVoice

DeVonta Smith is still recovering from his hamstring injury.

The Philadelphia Eagles are getting healthier, as they "only" listed 19 players on their initial injury report this week. Their Week 8 opponent, the Washington Commanders, have their share of injuries as well, as a lot of key players are on injured reserve.

Here's the Eagles-Commanders injury report, with analysis.

051020EaglesLogo2020
Player Injury Wed (est.) Thurs Fri Status 
WR DeVonta SmithHamstringDNP 
WR Dontayvion Wicks Ankle DNP    
RB Saquon Barkley Hamstring/Back DNP    
LB Jihaad Campbell Hamstring/Quad DNP    
WR/RS Britain Covey Knee DNP    
CB Jonathan Jones Knee DNP    
EDGE Jalyx Hunt Knee/Ankle Limited    
EDGE Nolan Smith Concussion Limited    
EDGE Jonathan Greenard Ankle Limited    
iDL Moro Ojomo Neck Limited    
S Michael Carter Abdomen Limited    
LB Smael Mondon Knee Limited    
LB Zack Baun Shoulder Full    
TE Dallas Goedert Knee Full    
C Drew Kendall Knee Full    
RG Tyler Steen Shoulder Full    
LG Landon Dickerson Pectoral Full    
EDGE Arnold Ebiketie Shoulder Full    
CB Jakorian Bennett Knee Full    


Wednesday notes (walkthrough)

• Wednesday's walkthrough was just an estimation.

• WR1 DeVonta Smith and WR2 Dontayvion Wicks began their weeks of prep as non-participants in practice, just like last week.

• Unsurprisingly, Saquon Barkley was listed with a DNP after he struggled to stay on the field last Monday night against the Cowboys.

• The Eagles are getting healthier on the edge, as Jalyx Hunt, Nolan Smith, and Jonathan Greenard were all limited participants.

Notable players on IR, PUP, suspension, etc.

QB Jalen Hurts (IR, season over): Hurts is out indefinitely with blood clots in his lungs. Tanner McKee has taken over as the team's starting quarterback.

RB Tank Bigsby (IR, eligible to return after Week 8): Bigsby suffered an injury Week 4 against the Rams that required core muscle surgery. He will likely return this season, but could miss up to two months.

RB Will Shipley (IR, eligible to return after Week 9): Shipley suffered a Lisfranc injury and will be out a while. Shipley is the Eagles' best RB in pass protection, but he only has 57 yards on 20 carries this season.

RB Dameon Pierce (IR, eligible to return after Week 12): The Eagles' top four RBs are all injured.

031222CommandersLogo2022

Player Injury Wed Thurs Fri Status 
WR Stefon DiggsHand/Hamstring/RestDNP 
DT Javon Kinlaw Knee DNP    
TE John Bates Shoulder DNP    
WR Treylon Burks Foot Limited    
DT Jer'Zhan Newton Pectoral Limited    
DE Charles Omenihu Groin/Ankle Limited    
QB Jayden Daniels Left Elbow Full    
QB Marcus Mariota Knee Full    
CB Fabian Moreau Knee Full    
TE Colson Yankoff Knee Full    


Wednesday notes:

• The Commanders have a bunch of guys on injured reserve (below), but the only two names of note who did not practice on Wednesday were WR Stefon Diggs and DT Javon Kinlaw.

Notable players on IR, PUP, suspension, etc.

LT Laremy Tunsil (IR): During training camp, Tunsil tore his triceps and will be out for a chunk of the regular season. He is arguably the best player on Commanders' roster. The Commanders didn't have much in the way of ideal replacements. They settled on Brandon Coleman, who was in a camp battle with Chris Paul for the starting LG spot. Coleman started 12 games for the Commanders at LT in 2024. He also started three games at LT when Tunsil got hurt last season. Massive downgrade. So far in 2026, PFF has Coleman down for 4 sacks allowed.

The Commanders were likely hoping that Coleman, a 2024 early third-round pick, would win the starting LG job over Paul. Instead, Coleman had to move to LT, and Paul had to start at LG. In other words, the Tunsil injury didn't just cause a downgrade at LT. It also caused a less than ideal outcome at LG too.

WR Terry McLaurin: McLaurin has long been the Commanders' WR1, although his play has declined sharply the last two seasons. He suffered a torn patellar tendon, and his season is over.

RB Jacory Croskey-Merritt: Croskey-Merritt is the Commanders' RB1. He had a good rookie season as a runner, carrying 175 times for 805 yards (4.6 YPC) and 8 TDs. However, he also had fumbling issues and was not a threat as a receiver. In 2026, he carried 67 times for 239 yards (3.6 YPC) and 2 TDs before landing on IR with a groin injury. With Croskey-Merritt out, Rachaad White is the Commanders' lead back, with Jeremy McNichols working in as well.

LB Leo Chenal (IR): Chenal is an interesting linebacker / edge hybrid who is big, fast, and physical, who the Commanders signed away from the Chiefs in free agency. Steve Spagnuolo didn't often ask Chenal to cover tight ends and running backs, instead allowing him to attack the line of scrimmage from multiple alignments and occasionally spy mobile quarterbacks. He did not fit in well in the Commanders' defense the first few weeks of the season, and then landed on season-ending IR after suffering a fracture in his neck Week 3 against the Seahawks.

iDL Jer'Zhan Newton (IR): Newton suffered a torn pectoral muscle during the offseason and will miss a big chunk of the season. Newton hasn't lived up to the expectations of being a 2024 second-round pick largely due to injuries, but he did finish fourth on the team last season with 5 sacks and the team was hoping he could make a leap in his third season.

WR/RS Jaylin Lane (IR): Lane was a Commanders fourth-round pick in 2025. He hasn't done much as a receiver, but he did house two punts for them last season. He suffered a fractured and dislocated left ankle Week 4 against the Colts. His season is over.

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Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

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