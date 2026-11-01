Eagles-Commanders Week 8 report card: After promising start, Birds crash back to earth

Sunday night's game between the Eagles and Commanders surely should not have been played on prime time, not when the Eagles haven't won since Week 2 and the Commanders had just one win all season.

It was pretty clear after a penalty filled first few minutes by Washington and an eventual lapse by the Eagles offense into its typical third down malaise that a national audience was going to see exactly what it should have expected between two teams that have fewer combined wins than 16 other NFL franchises entering Week 8.

Those who soldiered through to see the end watched the Commanders rebound from an early 10-point deficit to win 27-10 and even their season series against the Eagles, who had beaten Washington in Week 1.

For the Eagles, their losing streak extended to six straight. They haven't won since beating the Titans in Week 2, a game they needed a last-minute TD drive to win.

For the Commanders, they won for the first time since Week 3 when they beat the defending Super Bowl champion Seahawks, and quarterback Jayden Daniels got his first win since last season.

As we do every week, we hand out grades for Eagles performances:

Offense: D-

Saquon Barkley played as expected but was in and out, giving the Eagles boosts in small spurts. His touchdown run in the first quarter helped the Eagles get the early lead, but the offense's lethargy when he wasn't in the game was really glaring.

Rush offense

Barkley's most explosive play came on a long wheel route, not even a run. He only averaged 2.3 yards per run and looked very hesitant. The Eagles did try to funnel his runs inside, but their offensive line just doesn't move teams off the line of scrimmage like it did pre-2025, so Barkley didn't find much space on most of his carries.

The worst part is, the Commanders were without their best run-stuffers, as their first-round DT tandem of DaRon Payne and Javon Kinlaw were both out for the game. They held the Birds to an average of 3.1 yards per run.

Pass offense

The Eagles were 1-of-6 on third down in the first half, with Tanner McKee struggling against Washington's disguisd five- and six-man rushes. He was hurried quite a bit, and the absences of DeVonta Smith and Tay Wicks really showed, especially when McKee tried to go deep to Makai Lemon on 3rd-and-2 but couldn't connect as Lemon didn't get much ground on Trey Amos.



McKee hasn't had his full weapons through three starts, but he also hasn't looked like an elevating presence. His lack of mobility has hurt against pressure and there just haven't been very many moments that would make you believe he has starter potential somewhere. These games are also opportunities for Darius Cooper and Lemon to seize their chances but Cooper, who has been quiet for weeks, was shut down by Amos and Lemon continues to get most of his production when schemed open underneath in zones.

Defense: F

The same issues reared their ugly head – loose run defense, lack of pass rush, and not enough turnover production. The Commanders have been banged up all year long on the o-line and there was no Terry McLaurin to threaten the Eagles' secondary, but the Commanders still generated more than 330 yards and averaged almost 6.0 yards per play.

Rush defense

The Commanders had no business moving the ball with efficiency on the ground, getting Richaad White, Austin Ekeler and Jeremy McNichols to combine for more than 100 yards on the ground. All three of those RBs are better pass catchers than pure runners, but White had a 33-yard run, Ekeler had an 18-yarder and McNichols averaged more than 4.0 per carry.

The Commanders ran respectively enough to keep the Eagles from getting into obvious pass-rush downs, and the Commanders were able to work play action and pick their spots to attack. This is a really big indictment of the interior of the Eagles' defensive front. Jordan Davis, Jalen Carter and Moro Ojomo needed to dominate the interior of the Washington offensive line, which has a backup at center and a below-average left guard, but they didn't – and haven't for most of the season.

Pass defense

What looked like a good first quarter was really just the Commanders committing penalties and putting themselves in bad situations. As the game went on, the Eagles once again generated little to no pass rush outside of occasional hurry. Nolan Smith Jr. and Jalen Carter had a sack apiece, but that was about it. The flats were wide open for most of the game, and Daniels hit on pass plays of 53 yards – against All Pro CB Quinyon Mitchell – and 30 yards in the second half.

The Eagles were at full strength on the edges, with Jonathan Greenard, Jalyx Hunt and Smith all available to play, but Daniels had too much time on many of his pass attempts.

Special teams: D

Once again, the Eagles allowed another big kickoff return on the game's opening kick, with Luke McCaffrey taking the first one 44 yards to midfield.

Jordan Mailata's formation penalty on a 36-yard field goal by Jake Elliott that would have cut Washington's lead to three forced Elliott to re-kick a 41-yarder, which of course he missed wide left – a perfect microcosm of the Eagles' 2027 season.

Sure, Braden Mann is an excellent punter, but this special teams unit as a whole is gradually getting worse.

Coaching: F

Once again, the offensive staff struggled to have a plan for a team that blitzes a lot and from different directions. The Eagles have allowed free rides to the QB year, and that trend continued in Week 8.

Defensive coordinator Vic Fangio is really struggling to find answers. His four-man rushes aren't working, and his blitzes have been picked apart. He's having a bad season and can't get through to his players to just play better. Now, they're committing some bad penalties, too – defensive holdings, offsides, etc. This defense is regressing badly.



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