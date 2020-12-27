More Sports:

December 27, 2020

Live updates/open thread, Week 16: Eagles at Cowboys

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles-sack_122720_usat Tim Heitman/USA TODAY Sports

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Andy Dalton (14) is sacked by Philadelphia Eagles defensive ends Vinny Curry (75) and Brandon Graham (55).

The 4-9-1 Philadelphia Eagles are one loss (or one Washington Football Team win) away from mathematical elimination. They're in Dallas this weekend to take on the Cowboys in what has been an extraordinarily tepid "Cowboys week."

Both the Eagles and Cowboys have been rocked by injuries this season. The Birds have major injury issues in their secondary and along their offensive line, while the Cowboys have played most of the season without Dak Prescott. You can find the full Eagles-Cowboys injury report here.

As we noted in our five matchups to watch, the Eagles should be able to exploit the Cowboys' atrocious run defense with the running combo of Jalen Hurts and Miles Sanders, while the Cowboys will look to take advantage of the Eagles' depleted secondary with their excellent trio of receivers in Amari Cooper, Michael Gallup, and CeeDee Lamb.

The Eagles are 3-point favorites, according to the consensus odds at TheLines.com. Here are our staff writer picks, and who some others around the country are picking. For the gambling enthusiasts, you can find my Week 16 picks here and some over/unders for Sunday right here.

Feel free to discuss the game in the comments below the live tracker:

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

