More Sports:

November 01, 2020

Live updates/open thread, Week 8: Eagles vs. Cowboys

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
110120JoshSweat James Lang/USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles' defense will face rookie quarterback Ben DiNucci.

The race to mediocrity is on in the NFC East, as the first place 2-4-1 Philadelphia Eagles will host the 2-5 Dallas Cowboys in front of a national audience on Sunday Night Football.

The Eagles and Cowboys are arguably the two most injury-depleted teams in the NFL, as both teams have had major losses to their offensive lines. The Cowboys will also be without their top two quarterbacks, in Dak Prescott and Andy Dalton. I've never written a novel, but the Eagles-Cowboys injury report this week felt like one.

In our five matchups to watch, we noted that the most lopsided advantage in this game is the Eagles' defensive front against the Cowboys' offensive line, which if you read the injury report noted above, you know that they will be missing LT Tyron Smith, RT La'el Collins, C Travis Frederick (retired during the offseason), and Smith's backup, Brandon Knight. Meanwhile, the Cowboys' defense has been disgracefully bad all season long, but at least the offense, under Prescott, kept them in games. After Prescott's injury, those shootouts have become blowouts.

The Eagles opened as 6.5-point favorites, but with seventh-round rookie quarterback Ben DiNucci set to make his first NFL start, that line now sits at Eagles -10.5, according to consensus odds at TheLines.com. Here are our staff writer picks, and who some others around the country are picking. For the gambling enthusiasts, you can find my Week 8 picks here and some over/unders for Sunday right here.

Feel free to discuss the game in the comments below the live tracker:

This content and the links provided are sponsored by thelines.com and playpennsylvania.com, PhillyVoice.com’s Official 2020/2021 Betting Odds Partner, independently created by PhillyVoice.

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Betting Odds Betting Odds TL Eagles open thread

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Week 8 non-Eagles rooting guide
110120TomBrady

Legislation

City Council passes bill that would ban use of 'less lethal' munitions by cops at Philly protests
tear gas ban Philly

Illness

Psoriasis medications don't increase risk for severe COVID-19, analysis finds
Psoriasis COVID-19 risk

Eagles

Five over/unders for Eagles' Week 8 matchup vs. Cowboys
Dallas-Goedert-TD_122219_usat

Breweries

Night Shift Brewing to begin selling craft beer across Philly region in November
night shift brewing beer philly

Holiday

Drive-through holiday lights show opening in South Jersey
Drive-Through Holiday Lights

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - The Philadelphia 2401 pennsylvania ave

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian: Rarely available 2 bedroom (combination of a studio and 1 bedroom) penthouse showcasing Art Museum and city skyline views, 57’ balcony, floor-to-ceiling windows, high ceilings, and wood floors. 1,918 sf. $739,900.
Limited - Allan Domb Independence Place - 241 6th street 1010

FOR SALE! Independence Place: Beautifully maintained 1 bedroom offering private balcony, treetop views of Society Hill, light-filled rooms and renovated bathroom. 940 sf. $339,900.
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved