Live updates/open thread, Week 8: Eagles vs. Cowboys

The race to mediocrity is on in the NFC East, as the first place 2-4-1 Philadelphia Eagles will host the 2-5 Dallas Cowboys in front of a national audience on Sunday Night Football.

The Eagles and Cowboys are arguably the two most injury-depleted teams in the NFL, as both teams have had major losses to their offensive lines. The Cowboys will also be without their top two quarterbacks, in Dak Prescott and Andy Dalton. I've never written a novel, but the Eagles-Cowboys injury report this week felt like one.

In our five matchups to watch, we noted that the most lopsided advantage in this game is the Eagles' defensive front against the Cowboys' offensive line, which if you read the injury report noted above, you know that they will be missing LT Tyron Smith, RT La'el Collins, C Travis Frederick (retired during the offseason), and Smith's backup, Brandon Knight. Meanwhile, the Cowboys' defense has been disgracefully bad all season long, but at least the offense, under Prescott, kept them in games. After Prescott's injury, those shootouts have become blowouts.

The Eagles opened as 6.5-point favorites, but with seventh-round rookie quarterback Ben DiNucci set to make his first NFL start, that line now sits at Eagles -10.5, according to consensus odds at TheLines.com. Here are our staff writer picks, and who some others around the country are picking. For the gambling enthusiasts, you can find my Week 8 picks here and some over/unders for Sunday right here.

Feel free to discuss the game in the comments below the live tracker:



This content and the links provided are sponsored by thelines.com and playpennsylvania.com, PhillyVoice.com’s Official 2020/2021 Betting Odds Partner, independently created by PhillyVoice.

