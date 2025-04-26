Eagles Day 2 draft grade roundup: Texas S Andrew Mukuba

Earlier this morning, we graded the Philadelphia Eagles' selection of Texas S Andrew Mukuba in Round 2. Here's what some people around the country thought of the pick.

Mukuba is a lean safety with good speed and ball skills. His tape at Clemson was inconsistent, but he stepped up for Texas last season to land with a team needing to bolster the secondary after trading C.J. Gardner-Johnson. Philadelphia traded down twice in the third round, garnering a sixth-round pick this year and a 2026 fifth-rounder. They have two fourth-round selections to find a defensive tackle to replace Milton Williams and offensive skill position depth.

#JimmySays: I agree that an iDL is coming soon.

Every year I put out a list of my favorite prospects at every position heading into the draft. These are the Day 2 or Day 3 picks who have great tape and should outplay their draft slot. Mukuba was the first member of the 2025 list to get drafted this year. I love Mukuba's game. He's 5-foot-11 and 186 pounds, but he plays so much bigger and hits like a linebacker. Mukuba is a top-five safety on my board, and I could see him popping into the lineup in C.J. Gardner-Johnson's vacated spot.

#JimmySays: Kiper didn't give out grades, but he listed Mukuba among his best Day 2 picks.

Mukuba had one great season at Texas after being a bit up and down throughout the latter half of his Clemson career. He flashed as an explosive run fitter with great coverage range last season, finally living up to his elite recruiting profile. This feels a touch high for him, but Howie Roseman rarely misses.

#JimmySays: The Eagles have become the team that perhaps gets a grade bump just because of who they are.

Fluid safety who plays more athletically than his workout indicates yet stiffness when changing directions can appear. Built like a spindly-ish cornerback. Makes plays on the football like one too. Older prospect with plenty of experience in every type of role. Rarely out of position but his tackling reliability could improve. Good, not spectacular safety reinforcement for Philadelphia.

#JimmySays: While I agree that Mukuba is built like a "spindly-ish cornerback," to say that he "makes plays on the football like one too" is to say, "I haven't watched him play."

A three-year starter at Clemson before spending his final collegiate season at Texas, Mukuba is a twitchy, aggressive safety with tremendous ball skills—he had five interceptions in 2024, tied for the fourth most in the FBS. Mukuba, who timed a 4.45 40-yard dash at the combine, is fast enough to close cushions in space. He’s sudden and can break down well in space, though his urgent playstyle fosters missed tackles at times. Mukuba hits hard enough to dislodge passes from receivers. Mukuba has solid instincts, though his eye discipline and feel in zone coverage failed him at times. He projects as a quality starter on the back end.

#JimmySays: The analysis is much more complimentary than the letter grade.

The only thing that is a red flag with Andrew Mukuba is his thin frame. He's a baller who sees the field well and can play any role asked of him. However, he's so lean that he might end up being a sub-package player only, so there's risk.

#JimmySays: I have no worries about Mukuba's toughness in the run game. I'd be more concerned about his durability due to his thin frame. (Also, I imagine the Eagles' strength team will get to work immediately on Mukuba.)

Mukuba and Cooper DeJean, this is what dreams are made of. Mukuba has been one of my favorite players in the draft all offseason and his energetic, physical style of play will fit right in with the players the Eagles already have in their back seven.

#JimmySays: High praise.

The Philadelphia Eagles struck secondary gold twice in last year’s draft with the selections of Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean. They went back to the well this year, but they aren't getting the same value with Texas’ Andrew Mukuba as they did a year ago. Mukuba does give the Eagles better range along the back end than Reed Blankenship can provide. Still, he wasn’t the best safety prospect on the board. There were multiple other higher-graded options. The Eagles drafted the player who isn’t going to take his career for granted. Mukuba was born in Zimbabwe before his parents immigrated to the United States when he was nine years old. Now, he has a chance to make a long career as a professional athlete thanks to everything he accomplished between Clemson and Texas.

#JimmySays: Kevin Winston (pick 82), Jonas Sanker (pick 93), and Xavier Watts (pick 96) were the safeties selected in Round 3. They're all different flavors. I can see how some would prefer one or more of those guys over Mukuba, and I can also see how the Eagles think Mukuba is the best player, for them.

Howie Roseman stays winning. In Round 1, he pulled off a complete coup in value with Jihaad Campbell. At the end of Round 2, he did the same with Texas’ Andrew Mukuba. With a need at safety, Mukuba slots in nicely, and he has the fast-flowing playmaking ability to be a menace in both phases. The only major flag for Mukuba is his weight. At 5’11”, 186 pounds, he’s lighter than preferred in contact situations. That said, it didn’t affect his play in 2024. In support, he brings relentless energy and physicality, and in coverage, he’s one of the most dynamic, fluid, and malleable athletes when managing space and closing on routes. Mukuba’s combination of energized athleticism, flexibility, and tenacious zeal should render him an impact player in short order.

#JimmySays: I'm going to start a band named "Tenacious Zeal."

