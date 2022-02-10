Eagles honors: Best players, performances, and plays from the 2021 season

Each year the NFL televises it's "NFL Honors" award show, during which they recognize the league's best players, performances and plays from the 2021 season. That's tonight at 9:00 p.m. EST. It is unlikely that any Eagles players will take home any awards, but let's have out own Eagles-only version, shall we?

Coach of the Year: OL coach / run game coordinator Jeff Stoutland

Stoutland's positional group had two All-Pros in Jason Kelce and Lane Johnson, and Stoutland helped mold Jordan Mailata into a Pro Bowl-worthy left tackle. He also coaxed a really good rookie season out of Landon Dickerson, and got solid play out of backups like Andre Dillard, Jack Driscoll Nate Herbig, and Sua Opeta this season.

But beyond player development, Stoutland also coordinated the No. 1 rushing offense in the NFL, despite heavy instability at the running back position, which suffered numerous injuries along the way. Stoutland may be the Eagles' most valuable coach on the staff, beyond even the head coach and all the coordinators.

Comeback Player of the Year: Avonte Maddox

Maddox had a promising rookie season in 2018, followed by a pair of disappointing seasons in 2019 and 2020. He particularly struggled in 2020, when the Eagles misevaluated his capabilities of playing on the outside. At 5'9, 184, Maddox had difficulty covering bigger receivers.



In 2021, Maddox moved to the slot, where his skill set is a better fit, and he played well, earning a contract extension along the way.



Offensive Player of the Year: Dallas Goedert

In his first year out of Zach Ertz's shadow, Goedert had 56 catches for 830 yards (14.8 YPC) and 4 TDs. In the five games Goedert played in, pre-Ertz trade, he averaged 3 catches for 43 yards. In the 10 games during which Ertz was gone, Goedert averaged 4 catches for 61 yards.

Goedert averaged 10.9 yards per target on the season, which was fifth-best in the NFL, and first among tight ends. He is becoming a legitimate top 5 kind of tight end in the NFL on the field, as opposed to just "in theory."

Defensive Player of the Year: Darius Slay

Slay made the Pro Bowl as a result of his splash plays this season. He had three interceptions, one of which he returned for a touchdown, in addition to a pair of fumble return touchdowns. His big plays were integral in wins against the Panthers, Broncos, and Saints. The big plays aside, Slay was also a steady cover corner, often lined up against the opposing team's best receiver.



Offensive Rookie of the Year: DeVonta Smith

Landon Dickerson is a strong candidate for this award as well, but the obvious and correct choice is Smith, who broke DeSean Jackson's rookie receiving yard record in 2021. The Eagles finally have themselves a dependable No. 1 type of receiver to build around.

Defensive Rookie of the Year: Milton Williams

Williams finished his rookie season with 30 tackles (6 for loss), 2 sacks, 6 QB hits, and 2 batted passes. He flashed down the stretch and gave the Eagles reason for optimism in his play in 2022 and beyond.

Clutch Performance Play of the Year: Rodney McLeod's game-sealing interception against Washington

The Eagles weren't involved in many nail-biters in 2021. When they won, they typically won handily, and when they lost, again, those games typically weren't super tight. McLeod delivered the game-sealing play with this great catch on a diving interception in one of the Eagles' only close games of the season.



Celly (celebration) of the Year: DeVonta Smith's 'Gotta Let 'Em Hang' Celebration in Denver

After his second touchdown of the day against the Broncos, Smith did this.

Explanation here.

Unstoppable Performance of the Year: Jalen Hurts' first half in Denver

In the first half against the Broncos, Hurts was 15 of 20 for 176 yards, 2 TDs, and no INTs. He would have been 16 of 20 for 210 yards and 3 TDs if not for a dropped Quez Watkins TD at the end of the half on what was a perfect throw. If you're an optimist, that's the game you point to as a model for what Hurts can develop into.



Most Valuable Player: Lane Johnson, Jason Kelce, and Jordan Mailata

The real star of Eagles' 2021 season was the offensive line, especially once Nick Sirianni started running the ball. It's maybe a cop-out to name three players here, but it's also probably unfair to name just one. So let's go with the two All-Pros in Kelce and Johnson, as well as the Pro Bowl snubbed Mailata. 🤷‍♂️

