Michael Vick's Norfolk State to face DeSean Jackson's Delaware State at Lincoln Financial Field in October

Two former Eagles teammates are now set to meet in the collegiate game at Lincoln Financial Field this fall.

Michael Vick and DeSean Jackson, teammates in Philadelphia from 2009 through 2013, are now both college coaches. This offseason, they each have taken up a role as head coach, Vick with Norfolk State in his native Virginia and Jackson with Delaware State. Both HBCU schools, which field Division 1 FCS programs in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference, will meet at the Linc on Thursday, Oct. 30.

“We are thrilled to host two of the most prestigious HBCUs in the country at Lincoln Financial Field,” said Eagles Chief Operating Officer Frank Gumienny in a press release. “Led by first-year head coaches and all-time Eagles greats, DeSean Jackson and Michael Vick are blazing new trails in their respective careers that we are all so incredibly proud of. Lincoln Financial Field is excited to serve as the host venue for this highly anticipated HBCU matchup. We look forward to shining a much-deserved spotlight on the Delaware State and Norfolk State football programs.”

Tickets for the game go on sale on Tuesday, June 17 at 10 a.m. local time on Ticketmaster.

