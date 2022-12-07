Nick Sirianni on OBJ rumor: 'Happy with the room we have'

Odds are Nick Sirianni probably wasn't expecting to be asked about a possible Odell Beckham Jr. signing.

But when a rumor from ProFootballTalk hit Twitter Wednesday morning that threw the Eagles into the mix for the former star receiver, someone was bound to check in with him about it during his media availability later that day.

The Eagles head coach did take the question acknowledging the rumor, but used his response as an opportunity to prop up his current receiving corps instead.

"Yeah, really happy with the room that we have," Sirianni said. "One of the best wideout rooms, the best wideout room I've ever been part of in the NFL. We've had some good ones and this is the best one we've had.

"Everybody knows what [A.J. Brown] and [DeVonta Smith] are doing, right? And then you have [Quez Watkins], who is continuing to come on and continuing to make plays and continuing to be that big speed receiver that we need. Then you have Zach Pascal, who is very critical to a team, the type of play he brings and, you know, your fourth has to be a special teams contributor, which Zach is. He's gotta be willing to do the dirty work and be able to back up every single position, which he does, have a specialty role which he does too. Then your fifth guy better play special teams and our fifth guy (Britain Covey) is our returner, who had his best game as a professional last week.

"So, yeah, I'm really excited about that room, and I'll leave it at that."

Deflecting? A good old-fashioned stonewalling? Maybe, but in all honestly, highly unlikely.

"So you're not signing him?" A reporter followed up.

Sirianni laughed a bit then moved on to the next question.

Beckham has been on a free agency tour of late that has included visits with the Giants and Bills, but now only seems down to talks with the Cowboys... or it was.

See, Beckham is still recovering from an ACL tear suffered during the Rams' Super Bowl win last season, and it hasn't been clear if he is healthy enough to play again.

The NFL Network's Jane Slater came in with a report Wednesday afternoon that Dallas has made no contract offer to him with serious concerns that he isn't.

In theory, any team signing Beckham would be getting a good but no longer superstar wideout like the Rams did for their stretch run last season.

But the reality is a front office would be rolling the dice on a 30-year-old receiver who has lost a step and is coming off of his second ACL tear on top of that, with no idea of whether he actually is fully recovered. The odds aren't good.

The idea of signing him makes even less sense for the Eagles, who are already loaded at receiver as is. There really wouldn't be any room for him.

