September 02, 2020

Eagles chat with Jimmy Kempski, noon

By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
090220CarsonWentz_LIMITED (Pool Photo) Tim Tai/The Inquirer

Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz watches practice from the sidelines.

The Philadelphia Eagles have concluded their 2020 training camp, and are now into something closer to their regular season practice mode.

Got questions or comments? Jimmy Kempski has you covered on whatever may be on your mind about the Birds. What did the Eagles do to the football gods to have so many major injuries every year? How concerning is this Eagles offensive line? Who were the standouts and disappointments from training camp?

MORE: So the Eagles are playing a RG at LT, and a LT at RG, because... continuity? | Shander: Eagles aren't doing Carson Wentz any favors | Pederson isn't worried about Wentz' Week 1 status | Five Eagles make ESPN's list of Top 100 players for 2020

Beginning at noon today, Jimmy will take your questions in another Eagles chat. Be sure to join him here:

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

