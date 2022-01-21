More Sports:

January 21, 2022

Recap: Eagles chat with Jimmy Kempski

By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Eagles fans excited for another chat with Jimmy Kempski.

The Philadelphia Eagles were one-and-done in the playoffs, though they exceeded expectations just by getting that far. They have since held their year-end press conferences, and we can officially look forward to the offseason ahead.

Got questions or comments? Jimmy Kempski has you covered on whatever may be on your mind about the Birds. Howie Roseman and Nick Sirianni emphatically stated that Jalen Hurts is their starting quarterback, but does that really even mean anything? Why is Jonathan Gannon getting head coaching looks from multiple teams around the league? What key players are likely to stay or go?

MORE: Eagles stay or go: Defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon | Previewing the Eagles' next calendar year, in stick figure form | The biggest winners and losers from the 2021 Eagles season

Beginning at noon today, Jimmy will take your questions in another Eagles chat. Be sure to join him here.

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

