Recap: Eagles chat with Jimmy Kempski

The Philadelphia Eagles were one-and-done in the playoffs, though they exceeded expectations just by getting that far. They have since held their year-end press conferences, and we can officially look forward to the offseason ahead.

Got questions or comments? Jimmy Kempski has you covered on whatever may be on your mind about the Birds. Howie Roseman and Nick Sirianni emphatically stated that Jalen Hurts is their starting quarterback, but does that really even mean anything? Why is Jonathan Gannon getting head coaching looks from multiple teams around the league? What key players are likely to stay or go?

Beginning at noon today, Jimmy will take your questions in another Eagles chat. Be sure to join him here.

