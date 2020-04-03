More Sports:

April 03, 2020

Eagles chat with Jimmy Kempski, noon

By Jimmy Kempski
1050922_Eagles_Lions_fans_Kate_Frese.jpg Kate Frese/for PhillyVoice

Eagles fans wondering when the Birds are going to add a wide receiver.

Philadelphia Eagles free agency has come and gone, and while the front office made some additions to the defense, the wide receiver position remains unaddressed.

Got questions or comments? Jimmy Kempski has you covered on whatever may be on your mind about the Birds. What roles will the defensive additions fill? What players already on the roster will have new roles in 2020, and are they well-suited for them? Will the Eagles make any more moves before the draft?

Beginning at noon today, Jimmy will take your questions in another Eagles chat. Be sure to join him here:

Jimmy Kempski
