June 14, 2019

Eagles chat with Jimmy Kempski, 1 p.m.

By Jimmy Kempski
061419AlshonJeffery Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports

Alshon Jeffery is alerted to the start of another Eagles chat with Jimmy Kempski, so he races to find the nearest computer to follow along.

The Philadelphia Eagles wrapped up 2019 spring practices, and we will now enter into a long break in the action, before the team opens up training camp at the end of July. 

Got questions or comments? Jimmy Kempski has you covered on whatever may be on your mind about the Birds. Will the Eagles continue to add players this offseason? How do the Eagles' rookie draft picks look so far? Who stood out in spring practices? Who didn't? Will anyone get in trouble in some way while they're away from the team? 

MORE: Eagles 'stock up / stock down' after spring practices | Eagles 53-man roster projection after spring practices | Eagles announce changes to scouting department, Andy Weidl promoted to Joe Douglas' old job

Beginning at 1 p.m. today, Jimmy will take your questions in another Eagles chat. Be sure to join him here:

Jimmy Kempski
