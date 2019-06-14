Eagles chat with Jimmy Kempski, 1 p.m.

The Philadelphia Eagles wrapped up 2019 spring practices, and we will now enter into a long break in the action, before the team opens up training camp at the end of July.

Got questions or comments? Jimmy Kempski has you covered on whatever may be on your mind about the Birds. Will the Eagles continue to add players this offseason? How do the Eagles' rookie draft picks look so far? Who stood out in spring practices? Who didn't? Will anyone get in trouble in some way while they're away from the team?