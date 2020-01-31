More Sports:

January 31, 2020

Recap: Eagles chat with Jimmy Kempski

By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Philly fans during the Eagles wild-card game against the Seattle Seahawks.

The NFL's biggest show is this weekend, but from the Philadelphia Eagles' perspective, there hasn't been much news of late. Still, the Birds have some coaching hires to make, and a lot to look forward to in free agency and in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Got questions or comments? Jimmy Kempski has you covered on whatever may be on your mind about the Birds. Who are some offensive coordinator and wide receiver coach possibilities? What are the Eagles' biggest offseason roster needs? Should we expect a widespread turnover this offseason, or will the Eagles try to "run it back?"

Beginning at noon today, Jimmy will take your questions in another Eagles chat. Be sure to join him here:

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

