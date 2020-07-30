More Sports:

July 30, 2020

Recap: Eagles chat with Jimmy Kempski

By Jimmy Kempski
Eagles fans begin removing their clothes in anticipation of another chat with Jimmy Kempski.

Philadelphia Eagles training camp has begun! Well, sort of. Rookies and vets have already begun to report, and we're finding out which players have been infected by COVID-19. 

Got questions or comments? Jimmy Kempski has you covered on whatever may be on your mind about the Birds. How will Marquise Goodwin's decision to opt out of the 2020 season affect the Eagles' wide receiving corps? What should the level of concern be about Lane Johnson, Nate Gerry, and Jordan Mailata being placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list? Is this season actually going to happen, and if so, how well-positioned are the Eagles to make some noise?

Beginning at noon today, Jimmy will take your questions in another Eagles chat. Be sure to join him here:

Jimmy Kempski
