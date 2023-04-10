Former Eagle Zach Ertz gets shoutout from Jon Rahm after winning the Masters

Jon Rahm's weekend didn't get off to the greatest of starts, and he put the blame on Zach Ertz for that one.

He's hardly complaining though.

After surging up the leaderboard in the final round Sunday down in Augusta, Rahm sank one last par putt on 18 to finish -12 and win the 2023 Masters Tournament.

By the end of it, he left with the green jacket and a funny story to tell involving the former Eagle.

Said Rahm after winning the tournament:

"For those people who believe in jinxing other players, people, whatever it may be, Thursday morning when I was getting on the golf cart to get to this putting green, 10 minutes before my tee time, I saw a text from a good friend of mine – and I'm gonna name him because he is a Super Bowl winning champion: Zach Ertz.

"He sent the text, I'm gonna paraphrase here, but it said 'That first green's looking like a walk in the park' or something like that right now...10 minutes before I four-putted to start the tournament. "So thank you, Zach. Don't ever do that again, please."

Hey, maybe it just took a bit for any magic from Super Bowl LII to rub off. It's never how you start after all.

Ertz's response:

And verification from JJ Watt:

The midnight green ring would match well with it.

