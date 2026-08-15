Eagles preseason stock watch: Offense looks stale (again), Jeremiah Trotter Jr. looks like a stud

Football games are finally back on your TV, and for Eagles fans that's reason enough to celebrate.

No need to worry about how hard to watch the actual game was on Saturday night, as the Eagles opened their preseason with a 24-7 loss to the Ravens in Baltimore. It was just an exhibition game. The result doesn't matter. Nor does much of the content of the game, with the second half of this one played mostly by third-stringers and developmental players.

But there was some entertaining and consequential action mixed in with the three-and-outs and Uar Bernard's first ever football game. Here's a look at who's stock is up, and who's is down following preseason game No. 1:

Stock up 📈

Many of the players who'll see the field during the regular season were really impressive against the Ravens in this one.

• We'll start with Jeremiah Trotter Jr., who not only looked like he should be the Eagles' No. 3 linebacker running away, he looked like he should be the starter. He had a couple really good run stuffs in the first half, but it was actually against the pass that he made the most impact. He sacked Tyler Huntley on a blitz up the middle, and had at least two or three more pressures that impacted Baltimore QB timing. He has such good field sense and instincts; it's going to be hard to deny him playing time a month from now.



• The highlight play on defense came with the Ravens threatening to go up two touchdowns inside the red zone. One-time starting cornerback Kelee Ringo went step for step with his man in the back of the end zone and made an incredible catch to secure an interception:



OMG WHAT AN INTERCEPTION BY KELEE RINGO 🦅



Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/qL9Qj5AtSf — NFL (@NFL) August 16, 2026

Ringo is fighting to be the fourth cornerback on the depth chart behind Quinyon Mitchell, Cooper DeJean and Riq Woolen.

• A.J. Epenesa had 24 career sacks as an edge rusher for the Bills the last six seasons and might be a sneaky valuable free agent pickup. He was all over the field, both rushing the quarterback and in coverage Saturday, and had three nice early tackles, including a stuff on a toss play in the first.

Stock down 📉

Don't adjust your television. This was not the 2025 Eagles offense.

But you aren't wrong for being confused. To start Saturday's action, Co-QB2 Andy Dalton led the Eagles to three straight unimaginative three-and-outs, one of which contained a staple from last season — and a third-and-long dump-off that has no chance of reaching the first-down marker.

Tanner McKee wasn't much better in his first drive, which was also a three-and-out. Finally, on the fifth drive of the game, Philly started moving the football thanks to a pair of shift runs from third-string running back Will Shipley. The drive still led to a punt after Jake Majors held a defender as they crossed the 50 yard line for the first time.

Not that any of these numbers mean anything — none of the starters played and the backups played a half or so — but in all, the Eagles' offense gained just 159 yards on 40 plays, with the Ravens thoroughly dominating time of possession, 18:43 to 42:17. Philly had just six first downs (Baltimore had 31). Fourth stringer Cole Payton did lead a 59-yard touchdown drive – sparked by 45 rushing yards on three carries, to make the numbers somewhat respectable.

There will be a lot more snaps under center this year. A lot more motion. A lot more throws over the middle. Some of that was revealed later in the game, but most of it will, no doubt, wait until the regular season.