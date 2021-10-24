More Sports:

October 24, 2021

Eagles-Raiders inactives, with analysis

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
102121DarrenWaller Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports

Darren Waller is good.

Following their "mini bye" after a Thursday night matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Philadelphia Eagles should be well rested for their Week 7 matchup in Las Vegas against the Raiders.

Here are the Eagles' and Raiders' inactives, with analysis.

051020EaglesLogo2020

S Anthony Harris: Marcus Epps will likely start in Harris' place.

• QB Gardner Minshew: Joe Flacco remains the No. 2, for now.

• DT Marlon Tuipulotu: No need for an extra run stuffer against a Raiders team that likes to air it out.

• CB Mac McCain: McCain hasn't yet be active since being added to the roster after Week 1.

CB Tay Gowan: The new guy.

• OG Jack Anderson: The Eagles' OL depth will grow a bit, as Lane Johnson returned to the team this week.

OG Sua Opeta: Opeta recently came off the COVID list.

Notable players on IR, PUP, suspension, etc.

DE Brandon Graham (IR): Graham's season is over with a ruptured Achilles. On the field, Graham was arguably the Eagles' best defensive player in 2020. It's clear since his loss that the Eagles miss his contributions as a pass rusher and run stopper, and the Eagles have not been able to adequately replace him. Off the field, Graham has unlimited energy and positivity, and he is a player that you just want to have around if you're a head coach in the NFL. 

RG Brandon Brooks (IR): Brooks suffered a pectoral injury against the 49ers. It's "only" a pec strain, as opposed to a tear, so while he'll likely miss time (about 8 weeks, per Lane Johnson) on injured reserve, it's not a season-ending injury. 

LG Isaac Seumalo (IR): Seumalo was carted off the field in the Eagles' loss to the Cowboys. His season is over after having surgery for a Lisfranc injury.

S K'Von Wallace (IR): Wallace separated his shoulder while trying to tackle Ezekiel Elliott in the first quarter against the Cowboys Week 3. The Eagles activated Wallace's 21-day practice window earlier this week.

TE Tyree Jackson (IR): Jackson suffered a broken bone in his back during joint practices with the New England Patriots. The Eagles activated Jackson's 21-day practice window earlier this week.

• OG Sua Opeta (COVID): Opeta has been on the COVID list for a few weeks now. 

090920RaidersLogo

The Raiders' inactives: 

As you can see, Vegas will be without TE Darren Waller, who is arguably their best player.

Notable players on IR, PUP, suspension, etc.

LG Richie Incognito (IR): Incognito missed the first couple of games while still recovering from a torn Achilles suffered during the 2020 season. He returned Week 3, but promptly injured his calf, and landed on IR. John Simpson has started at LG in relief of Incognito.

RG Denzelle Good (IR): Good was the Raiders' Week 1 starter at RG. Alex Leatherwood has since slid inside from RT to RG, and Brandon Parker has filled in at RT.

• CB Trayvon Mullen (IR): Mullen was a second-round pick of the Raiders in 2019. He has played in 36 games, starting 30, and was a starter for the 2021 Raiders. Good career ball production — 28 PBUs and 4 INTs. The Eagles have played teams all season long who were missing starting corners.

LB Nicholas Morrow (IR): Morrow filled up the stat sheet in 2020, collecting 78 tackles, 3 sacks, 6 QB hits, 9 pass breakups, a forced fumble, and an INT. He injured his foot before the start of the season, and has not yet played in 2021. 

CB Damon Arnette (IR): Arnette was a first-round pick of the Raiders in 2020. He played in 9 games as a rookie, starting seven. In 2021, he has played in 4 games, but is not a starter. 3 career pass breakups, 0 INTs. Disappointing start to his NFL career.

DT Gerald McCoy (Suspended): McCoy got popped for PEDs.

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

