Eagles-Raiders inactives, with analysis

Following their "mini bye" after a Thursday night matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Philadelphia Eagles should be well rested for their Week 7 matchup in Las Vegas against the Raiders.

Here are the Eagles' and Raiders' inactives, with analysis.

• S Anthony Harris: Marcus Epps will likely start in Harris' place.

• QB Gardner Minshew: Joe Flacco remains the No. 2, for now.



• DT Marlon Tuipulotu: No need for an extra run stuffer against a Raiders team that likes to air it out.



• CB Mac McCain: McCain hasn't yet be active since being added to the roster after Week 1.



• CB Tay Gowan: The new guy.



• OG Jack Anderson: The Eagles' OL depth will grow a bit, as Lane Johnson returned to the team this week.

• OG Sua Opeta: Opeta recently came off the COVID list.



Notable players on IR, PUP, suspension, etc.

• DE Brandon Graham (IR): Graham's season is over with a ruptured Achilles. On the field, Graham was arguably the Eagles' best defensive player in 2020. It's clear since his loss that the Eagles miss his contributions as a pass rusher and run stopper, and the Eagles have not been able to adequately replace him. Off the field, Graham has unlimited energy and positivity, and he is a player that you just want to have around if you're a head coach in the NFL.

• RG Brandon Brooks (IR): Brooks suffered a pectoral injury against the 49ers. It's "only" a pec strain, as opposed to a tear, so while he'll likely miss time (about 8 weeks, per Lane Johnson) on injured reserve, it's not a season-ending injury.



• LG Isaac Seumalo (IR): Seumalo was carted off the field in the Eagles' loss to the Cowboys. His season is over after having surgery for a Lisfranc injury.



• S K'Von Wallace (IR): Wallace separated his shoulder while trying to tackle Ezekiel Elliott in the first quarter against the Cowboys Week 3. The Eagles activated Wallace's 21-day practice window earlier this week.

• TE Tyree Jackson (IR): Jackson suffered a broken bone in his back during joint practices with the New England Patriots. The Eagles activated Jackson's 21-day practice window earlier this week.

• OG Sua Opeta (COVID): Opeta has been on the COVID list for a few weeks now.







The Raiders' inactives:

As you can see, Vegas will be without TE Darren Waller, who is arguably their best player.

Notable players on IR, PUP, suspension, etc.

• LG Richie Incognito (IR): Incognito missed the first couple of games while still recovering from a torn Achilles suffered during the 2020 season. He returned Week 3, but promptly injured his calf, and landed on IR. John Simpson has started at LG in relief of Incognito.



• RG Denzelle Good (IR): Good was the Raiders' Week 1 starter at RG. Alex Leatherwood has since slid inside from RT to RG, and Brandon Parker has filled in at RT.



• CB Trayvon Mullen (IR): Mullen was a second-round pick of the Raiders in 2019. He has played in 36 games, starting 30, and was a starter for the 2021 Raiders. Good career ball production — 28 PBUs and 4 INTs. The Eagles have played teams all season long who were missing starting corners.



• LB Nicholas Morrow (IR): Morrow filled up the stat sheet in 2020, collecting 78 tackles, 3 sacks, 6 QB hits, 9 pass breakups, a forced fumble, and an INT. He injured his foot before the start of the season, and has not yet played in 2021.



• CB Damon Arnette (IR): Arnette was a first-round pick of the Raiders in 2020. He played in 9 games as a rookie, starting seven. In 2021, he has played in 4 games, but is not a starter. 3 career pass breakups, 0 INTs. Disappointing start to his NFL career.

• DT Gerald McCoy (Suspended): McCoy got popped for PEDs.



