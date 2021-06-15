Eagles rookie NFL player comparisons: JaCoby Stevens

During this semi-dead period of the offseason, we'll be comparing each of the Philadelphia Eagles' rookies to current or former NFL players. Today we'll find a comp for sixth-round linebacker JaCoby Stevens.

New Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon is a Mike Zimmer disciple, which means that there's a decent bet that Eagles linebackers are going to get more opportunities as blitzers. There's also speculation that Gannon will run a lot of zone coverages, which means that those linebackers better also, you know, be able to play zone coverage.





One of the players that I thought fit that mold during free agency was Raiders LB Nicholas Morrow, a player that Oakland converted from safety after signing him as an undrafted free agent in 2017. In 2020, Morrow allowed just 4.5 yards per target, per pro-football-reference.com. He was also a threat as a blitzer, as he collected three sacks and eight pressures on the season.

You can see Morrow's zone coverage and blitzing ability in the highlight reel below. Note that he also has a little pop when he hits:

Stevens reminds me of Morrow. A comparison of their measurables coming out of college:

Measurable JaCoby Stevens Nicholas Morrow Height 6'1 1/8" 6'0 3/8" Weight 212 216 Arm length 31 3/4" 32" Hand size 9 1/4" 9 1/8" 40 yard dash 4.62 4.52 10 yard split 1.68 1.66 Vertical jump 42" 37" Broad jump 130" 123"



At LSU, Stevens was a safety/linebacker hybrid. He was a savvy blitzer (8 sacks the last two seasons), he delivered some big hits, and you can get a little taste of his ability in zone coverage when he played in the box in the highlight reel below from 2019:

Stevens' skill set and his transition to linebacker makes a lot of sense in a Zimmer-like scheme.

