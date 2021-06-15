Eagles rookie NFL player comparisons: JaCoby Stevens

June 15, 2021
During this semi-dead period of the offseason, we'll be comparing each of the Philadelphia Eagles' rookies to current or former NFL players. Today we'll find a comp for sixth-round linebacker JaCoby Stevens.
New Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon is a Mike Zimmer disciple, which means that there's a decent bet that Eagles linebackers are going to get more opportunities as blitzers. There's also speculation that Gannon will run a lot of zone coverages, which means that those linebackers better also, you know, be able to play zone coverage.
One of the players that I thought fit that mold during free agency was Raiders LB Nicholas Morrow, a player that Oakland converted from safety after signing him as an undrafted free agent in 2017. In 2020, Morrow allowed just 4.5 yards per target, per pro-football-reference.com. He was also a threat as a blitzer, as he collected three sacks and eight pressures on the season.
You can see Morrow's zone coverage and blitzing ability in the highlight reel below. Note that he also has a little pop when he hits:
Stevens reminds me of Morrow. A comparison of their measurables coming out of college:
|Measurable
|JaCoby Stevens
|Nicholas Morrow
|Height
|6'1 1/8"
|6'0 3/8"
|Weight
|212
|216
|Arm length
|31 3/4"
|32"
|Hand size
|9 1/4"
|9 1/8"
|40 yard dash
|4.62
|4.52
|10 yard split
|1.68
|1.66
|Vertical jump
|42"
|37"
|Broad jump
|130"
|123"
At LSU, Stevens was a safety/linebacker hybrid. He was a savvy blitzer (8 sacks the last two seasons), he delivered some big hits, and you can get a little taste of his ability in zone coverage when he played in the box in the highlight reel below from 2019:
Stevens' skill set and his transition to linebacker makes a lot of sense in a Zimmer-like scheme.
