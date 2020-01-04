Eagles release hype video for Seahawks playoff game, featuring Carli Lloyd

The Philadelphia Eagles will look to extend their four-game winning streak into the playoffs on Sunday when they face the Seattle Seahawks at Lincoln Financial Field.

Before the season began, the Eagles welcomed U.S. Women's National Team star Carli Lloyd to one of their joint practices with the Baltimore Ravens. The Delran Township native raised eyebrows when she nailed a 55-yard field goal that prompted questions about whether she might be a better NFL signing than, say, a guy like Cody Parkey.

Lloyd didn't land in the NFL this year, but she is the star of the Eagles' latest hype video ahead of Sunday's Wildcard game.