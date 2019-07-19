More Sports:

July 19, 2019

Eagles sign RB Darren Sproles to a one-year deal

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
071919DarrenSproles Chuck Cook/USA TODAY Sports

He's back.

The Philadelphia Eagles announced that they have once again signed running back Darren Sproles to a one-year deal.

In each of the last two seasons, Sproles has missed a big chunk of time. In 2017, he simultaneously tore his ACL and broke his arm on the same play, costing him 13 regular season games, plus the Eagles' playoff run. In 2018, after going through rehab from that ACL tear, Sproles was "day-to-day" for about three months with a hamstring injury, missing 10 games.

In limited action last year, Sproles carried the ball just 26 times for 120 yards and 1 TD. He had 15 catches for 160 yards and 2 TDs. 

The Eagles' depth chart at running back now looks like this, I suppose:

  1
 RB Jordan HowardMiles Sanders Corey Clement Darren Sproles 
 RB (cont.)Wendell Smallwood Josh Adams Boston Scott  Donnel Pumphrey


There's maybe an argument that Sproles could continue to serve as a leader in the locker room. On the field, he is good in pass protection, but at 36 years of age, he does not have the juice as a runner that he once did. He also hasn't had a punt return of 15 yards or longer over the last two seasons, albeit on just 11 opportunities.

To be determined if this is an indication that Corey Clement, the only proven receiving threat out of the backfield is still hampered by a serious knee injury suffered last season.

Follow Jimmy on Twitter: @JimmyKempski.

Like Jimmy on Facebook.

Like the new PhillyVoice Sports page on Facebook.

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Darren Sproles

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

Kevin Cooney: Phillies' struggles put owner John Middleton in a tough spot moving forward
John-Middleton-Phillies_071819_usat

Healthy Eating

Nestle creates game-changing chocolate – and holds the added sugar
nestle chocolate no added sugar

Eagles

Eagles training camp preview: Cornerback
071619SidneyJones

Racism

Penn professor: The United States 'will be better off with more whites and fewer nonwhites'
Amy Wax penn professor

Food & Drink

Beat the heat with these refreshing drinks
Aperol Spritz carafe at Porta in Philadelphia

Weekend

Check out what's happening this weekend, July 19-21
Carroll - The Oval+ at Eakins Oval

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - 1830 rittenhouse square 7b

FOR RENT! 1830 Rittenhouse – Rittenhouse Square facing 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom with old world charm and modern updates. 1,462 SF | $4,250
Allan Domb - 050719 - 2201 Chestnut St 104

FOR SALE! The Coronado – 2201 Chestnut Street – Unique 2 bedroom, 1 bath with a high-end kitchen, brand new kitchen, herringbone wood floors and incredible natural light. 898 SF | $324,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved