Eagles stay or go: Running back

Over the next few weeks, we'll be taking a position-by-position look at which players will likely be back with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2025, and which ones likely won't. Today we'll continue on with the running backs.

Regarding the polls below, they are your votes on what you think the Eagles should do, not necessarily what you think they will do. Please think of them more as approval polls for each player.

Saquon Barkley

You all saw Barkley play this season, right? We could list all of his accomplishments, like running for more yards in a single season than anyone in NFL history, or his absurd seven TDs of 60-plus yards, or remember some of his insane highlights, like the backwards hurdle, but it's probably easier to just acknowledge without any debate that he had one of the best seasons by a running back, ever. Maybe the best.

But in addition to his incredible play on the field, Barkley was universally loved by his teammates and coaches for the person and leader that he is. In less than a year's time he went from division rival to the best athlete in Philadelphia.

#JimmyVerdict: You'd have to be one of the dumbest people alive not to want this guy on your team.

Do you want Saquon Barkley on the Eagles' 2025 roster?

Kenny Gainwell

Gainwell had a role as Barkley's immediate backup as well as the team's two-minute offense back. Barkley stayed healthy all season, so Gainwell only got 75 carries for 290 yards and a TD. He averaged 3.9 yards per carry, but that was skewed a bit by the Eagles' meaningless Week 18 game against the Giants, when he had 11 carries for 14 yards running behind the Eagles' backup O-line. Take that game out and he averaged 4.3 yards per carry. Gainwell also returned 18 kicks for 456 yards (25.3 YPR).

Gainwell is a free agent this offseason. He is one of Nick Sirianni's favorites, so the Eagles could decide that they want to bring him back because (a) he's a good culture guy, and (b) he's not going to make egregious mistakes.

Gainwell has not been a big play threat in his first four seasons in the NFL. Including the playoffs, he has just five career runs of 20+ yards, and two career receptions of 20+ yards (they were both exactly 20 yards). His career long run is 32 yards.

If Gainwell leaves in free agency, the Eagles do have a potential RB2 waiting in the wings in Will Shipley, who does seem to have some big play ability in him, as well as receiving chops. If the Eagles can bring Gainwell back on a veteran minimum type of deal, I think they would be happy to do so, but I also think they'll be interested in giving Shipley a bigger role in 2025.

#JimmyVerdict: My guess is that Gainwell won't find an enthusiastic market in free agency, and Sirianni will get to bring his guy back on a cheap one-year deal.

Do you want Kenny Gainwell on the Eagles' 2025 roster?

Will Shipley

Shipley was a fourth-round rookie in 2024 who carved out a role on special teams, but only played in the regular offense in garbage time. He did have his share of moments. In the Eagles' win over the Bengals, Shipley had a 17-yard TD run that was called back because of a hold:

Good burst, and he dragged a couple guys into the end zone.

In the NFC Championship Game, he made two plays. He had a 57-yard run to rub salt in the Commanders' wounds.

If he hadn't locked his wrist to secure the football at the end of the run (an Eagles coaching point), he'd have scored. He did punch it in eventually on that drive.

He also forced a fumble in the NFC Championship Game on a kickoff that was recovered by Gainwell.

#JimmyVerdict: Shipley will be back with the team in 2025, with a chance to be the RB2.

Do you want Will Shipley on the Eagles' 2025 roster?

Khari Blasingame

We aren't including practice squad guys in this stay or go series, but we'll make an exception for Blasingame, the journeyman fullback who was active for all four of the Eagles' playoff games in 2024.

Under Kellen Moore, the Eagles used fullbacks in their offense, whether it was TE Grant Calcaterra, LB Ben VanSumeren, or Blasingame. To be determined if they'll be part of the offense with Moore off to New Orleans to be the Saints' head coach. (My guess is that Nick Sirianni will adopt those looks, since they were often successful, but we'll see.)

#JimmyVerdict: VanSumeren said that his injured knee wound be ready for 2025, and Blasingame was not among the Eagles' futures contracts signings, so it appears that Blasingame may be peddling his fullback skills to some other team in 2025. Go .

Do you want Khari Blasingame on the Eagles' 2025 roster?

