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September 20, 2026

Eagles at Titans, Week 2: Live updates and open thread

Follow along with the Eagles today as they play the Titans in Nashville.

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By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
091726JalenHurts Bill Streicher/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jalen Hurts and the Eagles are taking a rare trip to Nashville to face the Tennessee Titans Week 2.

The Philadelphia Eagles kicked off their 2026 season with a win against the Washington Commanders at Lincoln Financial Field. They'll try to get to 2-0 Week 2 against an uncommon opponent in the Tennessee Titans. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. EST.

The Eagles had a few starters in Jalen Carter, Cooper DeJean, and Andrew Mukuba pop up on their injury report ahead of this matchup, in addition to starting LG Landon Dickerson landing on injured reserve. Carter, DeJean, and Mukuba are all good to go. Meanwhile, the Titans are very healthy. You can find the full Eagles-Titans inactives here.

As we noted in our five things to watch, the Titans have an offensive line that contains a pair of offensive tackles who give up a lot of sacks, a career backup starting at center, and a fifth-round rookie starting at RG. They also employ a quarterback who led the NFL in sacks taken and fumbles last season, and a defense that struggles to get off the field. The Eagles should have matchup advantages everywhere, but they must play better than they did Week 1 in what was an ugly win.

The Eagles are 7-point favorites heading into this matchup. Here are our staff writers' picks. For the gambling degenerates, you can find my Week 2 picks here.

Feel free to discuss the game in the comments section below.

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Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

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