More Sports:

August 18, 2020

Eagles training camp live updates, Day 2

Matt Mullin
By Matt Mullin
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Carroll - DeSean Jackson Eagles Stock Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

DeSean Jackson at an Eagles practice.

The Philadelphia Eagles are back on the field and, as of Monday, reporters are allowed to watch practice. Since no fans are permitted inside the NovaCare Complex this summer, the media are all you have.

But if the first day of open practice — which also happened to be the first day in pads — is any indication, the throng of media down at practice will have you covered on all the news, highlights and more that come out of camp. 

MORE: Eagles training camp notes, Day 1: Miles Sanders, the next Brian Westbrook? | Wentz likes what he sees from Reagor, other Eagles rookie WRs | Eagles already dealing with a pair of substantial injuries

We'll have a full breakdown of practice once everything's wrapped up, but in the meantime here are all the live training camp updates fit to tweet... 

Follow Matt on Twitter: @matt_mullin

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Matt Mullin

Matt Mullin
PhillyVoice Staff

mullin@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Eagles training camp

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles training camp notes, Day 1: Miles Sanders, the next Brian Westbrook?
081720MilesSanders

TV

John Oliver slams Philly attorney over racial bias in infamous jury selection training video
John Oliver McMahon Philly

Prevention

Pennsylvania plans to launch Irish-made COVID-19 contact tracing app next month
Pennsylvania App COVID

Flyers

What they're saying: Flyers beating Canadiens at their own game, and frustrating Montreal in the process
Hart-Voracek_081720_usat

Food & Drink

Kevin Smith to open real-life Mooby's restaurant pop-up in New Jersey next month
Kevin Smith Mooby's

Museums

'When Women Lost the Vote' opening at the Museum of the American Revolution
Museum of the American Revolution

Featured Homes

Limited - The Wellington - 135 S 19th Street - 8.13.20

FOR RENT! The Wellington: Sun-soaked studio on Rittenhouse Square offering spacious living area, fully-equipped kitchen and bathroom with single vanity and tub shower. 394 sf | $1,550/month
Limited - 1714 Rittenhouse Square

FOR RENT! 1714 Rittenhouse Square: Renovated 2 bedroom plus den, 2.5 bathroom single family home steps from Rittenhouse Square. This residence offers hardwood floors, updated kitchen, and spacious bedroom suites. 2,496 sf | $4,250/month
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved