Eagles training camp live updates, Day 8

It's hard to believe, but the start of the NFL season is just over two weeks away — it will be a few days more before the Eagles take the field for the first time when they visit Washington for their opener — and some of that can be attributed to the lack of preseason games, which act as a sort ticking clock counting down the weeks until kickoff.

But that only makes theses training camp practices all the more important.

The Eagles currently have the second-best odds of winning the division — they're +138 according to the consensus odds at TheLines.com — and will be the favorites in their Week 1 matchup against Washington. They will be looking to make the postseason for the fourth straight season, something they haven't done since they went five straight years from 2000-05.

But this will be a season unlike any other, and especially in this COVID-19 world in which we live, there are any number of things that could derail a team.

The Eagles have already had their fair share of injuries on both sides of the ball, and they haven't even played a game yet. Getting out of camp healthy will be key, and perhaps that's part of the reason why head coach Doug Pederson had his players shed their pads halfway through practice on Monday, a day after they practiced without any pads.

What will happen on Tuesday? Follow along below with out live updates for all the latest news and analysis from the NovaCare Complex.

This content and the links provided are sponsored by thelines.com and playpennsylvania.com, PhillyVoice.com’s Official 2020/2021 Betting Odds Partner, independently created by PhillyVoice.



Follow Matt on Twitter: @matt_mullin

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports