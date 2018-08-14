More Sports:

August 14, 2018

Eagles training camp practice observations, Day 15

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Carroll - Eagles Stock Joe Walker Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Joe Walker during an OTA at the NovaCare Complex.

Philadelphia Eagles training camp is over! Well, sort of. They'll still practice most days up until 53-man cutdowns, but the media just won't be allowed to watch the practices anymore. So the idea that "training camp is over" is a little silly to say, but whatever. I digress.

Anyway, the "final" day of camp was a lame "10-10-10 practice," in which the offense gives the defense certain looks they might see in a game, and vice versa, so there's isn't the same level of competition as a normal practice. Still, as always, we have notes.

Avonte Maddox got first team reps with the defense over Sidney Jones once again, as he has all week. Based on that, it's a pretty good bet he'll get the nod in the game against the Patriots on Thursday.

• In other depth chart news, Nate Gerry was again the third linebacker, and the Eagles showed a run-stopping look in which Joe Walker came on as the fourth linebacker.

I would say that Gerry, Walker, Nigel Bradham, and Jordan Hicks will all be on the team, as will Kamu Grugier-Hill. That should leave just one open spot for either Corey Nelson or LaRoy Reynolds.

• Tight end Billy Brown had a really nice running one-handed catch over the middle today, though I believe he has a lot of work to do to make the roster. I would have him fifth in the pecking order at the moment.

• For the first time ever, I charted a quarterback's stats during practice. I made an exception for newcomer Christian Hackenberg, who the team signed on Sunday. Hackenberg was 2/6 for roughly 20 yards, 0 TD, and 2 INTs, and an unofficial QB rating of 4.2. Again, it's a setting in which the offense in this case was just giving the defense certain looks, and thus not as competitive. There were still some pretty ugly throws though.

• And finally, Cameron Johnston did some "pin 'em deep" punting, and I thought he did a nice job. With the line of scrimmage at the opponents' 40, Johnston landed his punts in the following spots:

  1. 11-yard line.
  2. 11-yard line (fair catch)
  3. 3-yard line (downed)
  4. 10-yard line (fair catch)
  5. 15-ish yard line (landed out of bounds). This was his only bad punt.
  6. 4-yard line (ball didn't check up, and the gunner, Rasul Douglas, had a chance to down it but couldn't make the play)
  7. 8-yard line (backspin had it roll back to 15)
  8. 3-yard line (caught in the air by the gunner, Shelton Gibson)

And with some notes on the punter, that will wrap up our practice observations for the 2018 season.

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

