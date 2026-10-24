Eagles vs. Cowboys, Week 7: Live updates and open thread

The Philadelphia Eagles are losers of four straight games. The offense stinks, Jalen Hurts is done for the season, and the team listed 25 players on its Saturday injury report.

The Eagles will be without DeVonta Smith, Dontayvion Wicks, and Nolan Smith in this matchup. And, of course, the team is still trying to navigate the retirement of Lane Johnson. Conversely, the Cowboys are a very healthy team heading into Week 7. You can find the Eagles' and Cowboys' inactives here.

As we noted in our five things to watch, the Cowboys' defense stinks, but they're probably not as bad as the Eagles' offense. Tanner McKee will get the start at quarterback, behind an offensive line that has failed to open up holes in the run game or give the Eagles' quarterbacks time to throw. On the other side of the ball, the Eagles' very good defense will be tasked as always with making up for their awful offense, and they'll have to do so against a potent Cowboys passing attack that features Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, and George Pickens.



The Eagles are 4-point underdogs heading into this matchup. For the gambling degenerates, you can find my Week 7 picks here.

Feel free to discuss the game in the comments section below.

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