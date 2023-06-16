An early look at Eagles 2023 training camp: Locks, near-locks, bubble players, and longshots

As a way to sort of show the number of open spots on the Philadelphia Eagles' roster, and who will be the candidates fighting for them during training camp, let's take a look at the team's locks to make the roster, near-locks, bubble players, and longshots.

Locks (33)

• Quarterback: Jalen Hurts, Marcus Mariota

• Running back: D'Andre Swift, Kenny Gainwell

• Wide receiver: DeVonta Smith, A.J. Brown

• Tight end: Dallas Goedert, Jack Stoll

• Offensive line: Jordan Mailata, Landon Dickerson, Jason Kelce, Cam Jurgens, Lane Johnson, Jack Driscoll, Tyler Steen

• Defensive line: Haason Reddick, Brandon Graham, Fletcher Cox, Josh Sweat, Jordan Davis, Milton Williams, Jalen Carter, Nolan Smith



• Linebackers: Nakobe Dean



• Cornerbacks: Darius Slay, James Bradberry, Avonte Maddox, Kelee Ringo



• Safeties: Terrell Edmunds, Reed Blankenship, Sydney Brown



• Specialists: Jake Elliott, Rick Lovato

Notes: Barring trades, we all agree that the above players are locks? Yes? Good, moving on...

Near-Locks (10)

• Quarterback: None

• Running back: Rashaad Penny, Boston Scott

• Wide receiver: Quez Watkins, Olamide Zaccheaus, Britain Covey

• Tight end: Grant Calcaterra

• Offensive line: None

• Defensive line: None



• Linebackers: Nicholas Morrow, Christian Elliss



• Cornerbacks: Zech McPhearson



• Safeties: K'Von Wallace



• Specialists: None



Notes: Some of these guys are safer than others. While I expect the players in this group to make the team, I don't believe it is a foregone conclusion yet that they will, for varying reasons.

Bubble players (23)

• Quarterback: Tanner McKee, Ian Book

• Running back: Trey Sermon

• Wide receiver: Joseph Ngata, Devon Allen

• Tight end: Dan Arnold, Tyree Jackson

• Offensive line: Sua Opeta, Brett Toth

• Defensive line: Moro Ojomo, Marlon Tuipulotu, Patrick Johnson, Derek Barnett, Janarius Robinson, Kentavius Street



• Linebackers: Kyron Johnson, Shaun Bradley,



• Cornerbacks: Josh Jobe, Greedy Williams, Josiah Scott



• Safeties: Justin Evans



• Specialists: Arryn Siposs, Ty Zentner

Notes: This is really the group worth watching later this summer, in terms of who's going to make the team. Simple math above will show that the locks (33) plus the "near-locks" (10) equals 43, leaving 10 open spots on the final 53. These are the players jockeying for those 10 spots (or more, if some of the near-lock players falter).

Longshots (23)

• Quarterback: None

• Running back: Kennedy Brooks

• Wide receiver: Tyree Cleveland, Greg Ward, Charleston Rambo, Jadon Haselwood

• Tight end: Brady Russell, Dalton Keene

• Offensive line: Roderick Johnson, Trevor Reid, Julian Good-Jones, Cameron Tom, Tyrese Robinson, Fred Johnson, Chim Okorafor

• Defensive line: Tarron Jackson, Noah Elliss, Matt Leo



• Linebackers: Davion Taylor, Ben VanSumeren



• Cornerbacks: Eli Ricks, Mekhi Garner, Mario Goodrich



• Safeties: Tristin McCollum



• Specialists: None

Notes: I'd give the players in this group anywhere between a 0-20 percent chance of making the team. Seven of them are undrafted rookie free agents, and many of them were interesting signings. However, those guys will really need to have exceptional camps to make the final 53 because the Eagles' roster is strong and deep.

Many of those guys are likely headed to the practice squad for further development.

PUP (0)

• None



