More Sports:

June 16, 2023

An early look at Eagles 2023 training camp: Locks, near-locks, bubble players, and longshots

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
060123EaglesClaggett-Jalen-Hurts-5 Colleen Claggett/For PhillyVoice

I like Jalen Hurts' chances of making the team.

As a way to sort of show the number of open spots on the Philadelphia Eagles' roster, and who will be the candidates fighting for them during training camp, let's take a look at the team's locks to make the roster, near-locks, bubble players, and longshots.

Locks (33)

• Quarterback: Jalen Hurts, Marcus Mariota

• Running back: D'Andre Swift, Kenny Gainwell

• Wide receiver: DeVonta Smith, A.J. Brown

• Tight end: Dallas Goedert, Jack Stoll

• Offensive line: Jordan Mailata, Landon Dickerson, Jason Kelce, Cam Jurgens, Lane Johnson, Jack Driscoll, Tyler Steen

• Defensive line: Haason Reddick, Brandon Graham, Fletcher Cox, Josh Sweat, Jordan Davis, Milton Williams, Jalen Carter, Nolan Smith

• Linebackers: Nakobe Dean

• Cornerbacks: Darius Slay, James Bradberry, Avonte Maddox, Kelee Ringo

• Safeties: Terrell Edmunds, Reed Blankenship, Sydney Brown

• Specialists: Jake Elliott, Rick Lovato

Notes: Barring trades, we all agree that the above players are locks? Yes? Good, moving on...

Near-Locks (10)

Quarterback: None

Running back: Rashaad Penny, Boston Scott

Wide receiver: Quez Watkins, Olamide Zaccheaus, Britain Covey

Tight end: Grant Calcaterra

Offensive line: None

Defensive line: None

Linebackers: Nicholas Morrow, Christian Elliss

Cornerbacks: Zech McPhearson

Safeties: K'Von Wallace

Specialists: None

Notes: Some of these guys are safer than others. While I expect the players in this group to make the team, I don't believe it is a foregone conclusion yet that they will, for varying reasons.

Bubble players (23)

Quarterback: Tanner McKee, Ian Book

Running back: Trey Sermon

Wide receiver: Joseph Ngata, Devon Allen

Tight end: Dan Arnold, Tyree Jackson

Offensive line: Sua Opeta, Brett Toth

Defensive line: Moro Ojomo, Marlon Tuipulotu, Patrick Johnson, Derek Barnett, Janarius Robinson, Kentavius Street

Linebackers: Kyron Johnson, Shaun Bradley, 

Cornerbacks: Josh Jobe, Greedy Williams, Josiah Scott

Safeties: Justin Evans

Specialists: Arryn Siposs, Ty Zentner

Notes: This is really the group worth watching later this summer, in terms of who's going to make the team. Simple math above will show that the locks (33) plus the "near-locks" (10) equals 43, leaving 10 open spots on the final 53. These are the players jockeying for those 10 spots (or more, if some of the near-lock players falter).

Longshots (23)

Quarterback: None

Running back: Kennedy Brooks

Wide receiver: Tyree Cleveland, Greg Ward, Charleston Rambo, Jadon Haselwood

Tight end: Brady Russell, Dalton Keene

Offensive line: Roderick Johnson, Trevor Reid, Julian Good-Jones, Cameron Tom, Tyrese Robinson, Fred Johnson, Chim Okorafor

• Defensive line: Tarron Jackson, Noah Elliss, Matt Leo

Linebackers: Davion Taylor, Ben VanSumeren

Cornerbacks: Eli Ricks, Mekhi Garner, Mario Goodrich

Safeties: Tristin McCollum

Specialists: None

Notes: I'd give the players in this group anywhere between a 0-20 percent chance of making the team. Seven of them are undrafted rookie free agents, and many of them were interesting signings. However, those guys will really need to have exceptional camps to make the final 53 because the Eagles' roster is strong and deep.

Many of those guys are likely headed to the practice squad for further development.

PUP (0)

• None

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Eagles training camp

Videos

Featured

Limited - University Place Main

3.0 University Place will solidify Philadelphia’s standing as a top city for the life sciences industry to call home
Purchased - Small Business Owners assessing inventory

Access to Capital 101 – Explore your options

Just In

Must Read

Transportation

Temporary road to replace destroyed I-95 bridge, eventually reopening highway while permanent structure is completed
I-95 Rebuild Philly

Sponsored

Access to Capital 101 – Explore Your Options
Purchased - Small Business Owners assessing inventory

Eagles

A look at the Eagles' players over 30, and their succession plan for each
060823KelceSuccession

TV

WHYY debuts two new children's TV shows made in Philadelphia
Albie's Elevator WHYY

Food & Drink

18 Fishtown bars and restaurants running summer happy hour promotion
Fishtown Taps 2023

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved