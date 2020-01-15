More News:

January 15, 2020

Elizabeth Warren opens presidential campaign office in West Philadelphia

The office was the first for her 2020 Presidential campaign to open in Pennsylvania.

Staff Image Placeholder Image
By Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff
2020 Election Elizabeth Warren
Warren Campaign Opens Philadelphia Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel/TNS/SIPA

2020 Presidential hopeful Elizabeth Warren launched a campaign office in West Philadelphia last week ahead of the Democratic primary this April. She joins other candidates, former Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders. Warren made headlines in last night's Democratic debate for saying Sanders told her that a woman could not become president.

Democrat Elizabeth Warren has opened the first Pennsylvania campaign office of her 2020 presidential campaign in West Philadelphia.

The Massachusetts senator's new office opened in West Philly's Calder Park on Jan. 9, The Daily Pennsylvanian reported. Mayor Jim Kenney, who endorsed Warren for president in October, was in attendance and spoke at the opening night.

Democratic rival Joe Biden set up his 2020 campaign's national headquarters in Philadelphia in May, but Warren was the first to begin her field campaign here, hiring field staff back in December

This move was perceived as aggressive, as Pennsylvania is considered a late-primary state. However, as the nation's fifth-most populous state, it has the fifth-most delegates in the Democratic primary, and is therefore influential.

Warren, 70, who is also a former University of Pennsylvania Law School Professor, chose the office in part for its proximity to the Penn campus. This will allow her campaign to work with student groups on the Ivy League campus like Penn For Warren and Penn Democrats.

Since last night's Democratic debate, where Warren clashed with Sen. Bernie Sanders, the hashtag #NeverWarren has had moments as the top US twitter trend of the day. 

The two presidential hopefuls clashed in the debate most notably over Warren's claim that Sanders had said a woman can't win the presidency. Sanders denied this when asked during the debate, but CNN's handling of the issue was criticized by some journalists. Warren's claims to Native American heritage, for which she has since apologized have also received scrutiny in the past.

Pennsylvania's primary election takes place April 28.

Staff Image Placeholder Image

Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff

allie@phillyvoice.com

Read more 2020 Election Elizabeth Warren West Philly Politics Democrats Primary Election 2020 Presidential Race Philadelphia

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

Paul Hagen: Phillies made all the right moves with Odubel Herrera... so far
Odubel-Herrera-Phillies_032019USAT

Investigations

Philly D.A. charges former Drexel professor who allegedly blew grants at strip clubs
Drexel professor Nwankpa theft

Adult Health

There may be a sweet spot for having knee replacement surgery, scientists say
Knee replacement study suggests timing is critical

Opinion

Eytan Shander: It's time for the Sixers to send a message — by firing Brett Brown
18_Brett_Brown_Sixers_76ersvsCeltics_KateFrese.jpg

Food & Drink

The Fairview opening in Fairmount, replacing former Belgian Cafe
The Fairview in Fairmount

Parties

Franklin Institute's Roaring '20s-themed Science After Hours returns
1920s flapper costume

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $659,900
Limited - The Alison - 1805 Walnut - Allan Domb

PENTHOUSE FOR RENT! The Alison - Luxurious entire floor 3 bed plus den, 4.5 bath penthouse with a magnificent 2,144 sf terrace overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 3,755 sf interior | 2,144 sf exterior | $17,500/month
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved