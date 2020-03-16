More Health:

March 16, 2020

Volunteering in impoverished areas does not build caregiver empathy, Jefferson study finds

More efforts are needed to dismantle innate biases

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg
By Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff
Volunteering Empathy
Past experience with poverty is not enough to build caregiver empathy Source/Image licensed from Ingram Image

New research from Thomas Jefferson University suggests that building meaningful connections with patients is the best way for caregivers to challenge their biases and assumptions of people living in poverty – not through volunteering experiences.

Volunteer experiences in impoverished communities are sometimes used by nursing schools to help students better understand the barriers some of their patients face and build empathy.

Those efforts may be ineffective. 

New research from Thomas Jefferson University suggests that experiencing poverty personally or through volunteer work is not enough to overcome assumptions and biases.

Nursing school curriculums commonly include a so-called "windshield survey," in which students drive through areas with high rates of poverty, observing from behind the windshield. 

"But students often bring their biases with them on the drive and take them back home, unchallenged," said study author Karen Alexander, a registered nurse at Jefferson Health.

The surveys are only sometimes followed by discussion and reflection, she said. 

"We should be trained, as nurses, to empathize with our patients and ultimately to help close the gap in health disparities," Alexander said.

According to a 2018 Philadelphia Health Department report, health disparities attributed to poverty and social factors – like the environment and healthy food access – continue to be a big problem in the city.

In the Jefferson study, researchers surveyed 104 nursing students using the Jefferson Empathy Scale, an international tool to measure empathy in health care settings, and a second validated survey, Attitudes Toward Poverty. 

"What surprised us at first was that personal experience with poverty didn't necessarily yield higher empathy scores," Alexander said."In fact, the scores were the same as average. What was more surprising was that those students who had interacted with poverty through volunteer experiences had lower empathy scores than the remainder of the cohort."

Their research suggests that while service learning is central to a lot of medical and nursing-school pedagogy, it may not be enough to build empathy. In some cases, it may further entrench pre-existing biases.

More self-reflection through journaling and peer discussion guided by a nurse educator are needed to help the students process their experiences, Alexander said..

Many times a student will realize his or her biases during journaling. But it sometimes takes a peer to question it, Alexander said.

"Group discussion, when there is a shared trust, can help students open up to the idea that there is more than one experience of poverty and homelessness," Alexander told PhillyVoice in an interview. "It's important for students to be able to see themselves in their patients. To think, 'that could be me or someone I know.' It's hard to get to that position in the absence of a meaningful relationship."

Building relationships with people who have had different life experiences – and seeing them come up against structural barriers – can change they way people perceive them, Alexander said. Volunteer clinics like Best Foot Forward Philly, which addresses the podiatric needs of Philly's homeless population, facilitate these meaningful connections.

"Empathy is so important because it acknowledges a person's experience and improves communication and patient engagement," Alexander said.

The study was published March 5 in the Journal of Nursing Education.

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg

Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff

tracey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Volunteering Empathy Philadelphia Poverty Empathy Research Nursing Thomas Jefferson University Medical Schools Studies Jefferson Health Bias

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Movies

Missing the games? Here are the best sports movies, TV shows and documentaries to stream
brockmire_031320_usat

Illness

Second coronavirus patient in New Jersey dies as statewide cases spike to 98
Coronavirus New Jersey

Investigations

Drunken Pennsylvania man allegedly tried to kiss state troopers
Pennsylvania State Police car

Penn State

Penn State left feeling 'devastated,' 'mad' and 'bitter' after seeing NCAA dreams dashed by coronavirus
Pat-Chambers_031320_usat

Books

Top books to read this March picked by Amazon editors
Amazon's editors pick the top books to read this March

Festivals

Shop wellness and beauty vendors at Mind, Body and Bubbly
Mind, Body and Bubbly event

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved