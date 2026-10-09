When will fall foliage hit peak? Here's the projections for Philly, the Poconos and South Jersey

With October in full swing, it means it's time for Halloween decorations, pumpkins, gourds and a look at the changing leaves before they drop to ground for the winter.

With tons of rainfall this summer, unlike previous years, Pennsylvania and South Jersey have moved out of drought stages, extending the coloration process and improving the trees' overall look. Drought conditions prompt leaves to curl up and brown faster. Cooler nights and sunnier days also mean that the area likely will have one of the best fall foliage seasons in years, according to PA Weather Action.

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Though some trees have started embracing yellow, orange and red hues, the peak fall foliage is still a few weeks away. Here's when to expect prime viewing in the Philadelphia region, Poconos and South Jersey.

Philadelphia region

Pennsylvania's weekly Fall Foliage reports marks leaf changes in six categories: No change, just starting, approaching peak color, peak color, still nice but declining and season over. The latest report places Philadelphia and the four collar counties in the "just starting" stage.

That means that the peak is still "a few weeks away," although state officials haven't released a projected date yet. But impatient leaf-peepers can see some early changes in color at William Penn State Forest in Chester County. The Gibralter Hill and Wertz trails are particularly good spots.

Once the leaves start changing, tourism experts recommend the Morris Arboretum & Gardens, Tyler Arboretum, Laurel Hill and Haverford College Arboretum as good viewing spots. There are also multiple locations within Wissahickon Valley Park that have ideal sightseeing conditions, such as the Lavender, Cresheim and Carpenter's Woods trails.

Poconos

The northernmost region of the Poconos, which includes Wayne and Pike counties came into peak in early October. The northern part of Wayne County will be at its best through Oct. 14. At present, officials said full color is at 90%, with 65% of the leaves still on the trees.

In Pike and northern Monroe counties, which includes the Bushkill Falls area, and the southern portion of Wayne County, peak viewing takes place Oct. 10-17. Currently, the leaves are at 65% of full color and 80% remain on branches.

In southern Monroe County and Carbon County, which includes Jim Thorpe, the trees are only at 30% of their full color and 95% of leaves remain. Peak color isn't expected until Oct. 20-28.

South Jersey

New Jersey measures its fall foliage as no change, some change, mid point, near peak, peak and past peak. The majority of the state is still in the "some change" stage, according to the latest weekly update from New Jersey State Forest Service, but some of North Jersey has moved into "mid point."

That means that most viewers will have to wait a few more weeks before the foliage will be at its best. Most of the state is expected to hit peak in early November, per Explore Fall, although the southernmost part of Cape May County and the Atlantic City area won't hit peak until mid-November.

Though it likely will be a good year for viewing overall, the Forestry Service noted that due to last month's Nor'easter and another storm hitting the region this weekend, some of the leaves could be loosened prematurely.