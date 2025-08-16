More Sports:

August 16, 2025

Fantasy football defense rankings, 2025: Look for sacks, turnovers

Looking at the top 15 fantasy defenses/special teams headed into 2025 and the best strategy.

JMosher-V1.jpg
By Geoff Mosher
PhillyVoice Staff
Fantasy football NFL
USATSI_25171458.jpg Tommy Gilligan/Imagn Images

Baltimore Ravens defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike (92) celebrates with linebacker Kyle Van Noy (53) and linebacker Odafe Oweh (99) after a tackle against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the third quarter of an AFC Wild Card game at M&T Bank Stadium.

Fantasy defenses, like kickers, can be year to year. Generally, there are some NFL organizations known for building through defense and those are the teams that you historically want for your fantasy team – teams like the Steelers, Ravens and Eagles. It happens all the time, but nobody should draft a defense before their penultimate or final draft pick, as defenses typically don't score enough points on a weekly basis to matter that much.

However, if you happen to draft a defense like last year's Broncos team that led the NFL in sacks by a mile – 63, with the Ravens' 54 as the next most – you might end up holding onto that defense all year and it could help you win a league. Generally, you're looking for defenses that feature high-profile pass rushers, which in turn leads to sacks, forced fumbles, and interceptions.

Three of the teams that finished top-5 in total sacks last year also finished top-5 in interceptions, based on Yahoo! scoring. Four of the top-five scoring defenses last year ranked top-five in interceptions. The Broncos are bringing back nearly their entire defense – and all their main pass rushers, along with Patrick Surtain, last year's Defensive Player of the Year – so they're the top-ranked defense going into 2025.   

Here are the top five:

 RANKTEAM 
Denver Broncos 
Baltimore Ravens 
Pittsburgh Steelers 
Philadelphia Eagles
Houston Texans 


Some sleeper defenses to watch this year: the New York Giants, the New York Jets, and Chicago Bears. These teams all have good personnel on defense but have been asked to compensate for lousy offenses. If any of these teams have a functional offense, their respective defenses are poised to emerge.


The Giants added No. 3 overall pick Abdul Carter to a pass rush that already had Brian Burns, Dexter Lawrence and Kayvon Thibodeaux. In fairness, this could be the NFL's best four-man rush if – and it's a big if – the Giants can produce just a semi-functional offense to ease the burden. The Jets are loaded with defensive talent, and now have blitz-loving Aaron Glenn as their head coach.

The Bears have studs at all levels of their defense, and with Dennis Allen as their new coordinator, they could take a big step forward as new HC Ben Johnson is expected to make the offense formidable.

Here's how the rest of the top-15 shake out:

 RANK TEAM
 6Minnesota Vikings 
K.C. Chiefs 
Seattle Seahawks 
Detroit  Lions
10 L.A. Rams 
 11L.A. Chargers
12 Green Bay Packers 
13 Buffalo Bills
14 New York Jets 
15 Chicago Bears 

SIGN UP HERE to receive PhillyVoice's Sports newsletters.

Follow Geoff on Twitter/X: @geoffpmosher

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

JMosher-V1.jpg

Geoff Mosher
PhillyVoice Staff

mosher@phillyvoice.com

Read more Fantasy football NFL Philadelphia Philadelphia Eagles Baltimore Ravens Eagles Pittsburgh Steelers

Videos

Featured

Limited - AlexScott.jpg

Local 98 marks major milestone in fight against childhood cancer
20161106_RuntheBRidge_BS1205_599.JPG

Cooper Norcross Run the Bridge returns Nov. 2 with new Philadelphia Runner partnership

Just In

Must Read

Business

Bakery workers: Owners ghosted us after 'temporary' closing

Essen Bakery

Sponsored

AI and trade war reshape global economy

Geopolitics stock photo - iStock-2201179008.png

Addiction

Drinking rates hit record low

Mocktail Americans Alcohol

Entertainment

Kevin Hart to host stand-up comedy competition on Netflix

Kevin Hart Netflix

Labor Day Weekend

Bucks Co. Renaissance Faire returns Labor Day weekend

Bucks County Rennaissance Faire 2025

Eagles

Eagles game balls: Saquon Barkley steals the show again at training camp

072325_Eagles Saquon Barkley_ColleenClaggett-5946.jpg

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved