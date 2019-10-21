Fantasy football injuries: The latest on David Johnson, Adam Thielen, Kerryon Johnson, Will Fuller V and more

If you haven't noticed on fantasy scoreboards across your league that scores are probably way way down (unless you own Aaron Rodgers or Marvin Jones), scrolling down to look at the list of fantasy stars injured this past week will help to explain why.

It's too early in the week to tell for sure, but there could be a ton of the game's top players missing time in Week 8. Here's some of the latest news we have on studs like Adam Thielen, Patrick Mahomes, Kerryon Johnson, David Johnson and more:

Kerryon Johnson, RB, Lions

After having one of the best fantasy showings among running backs through six games this season, Johnson left Sunday's game after collecting just 2.3 fantasy points with a knee injury. He was seen riding a stationary bike on the sidelines during the game but was not put back in. His status appears to be pretty up in the air this week, but his back up Ty Johnson should be a top waiver wire pick up this week.

David Johnson, RB, Cardinals

A pair of headline worthy David Johnson-related stories took place over the past two days. First, Chase Edmonds starred for the Cardinals scoring three touchdowns in Week 7 after Johnson played just three snaps. It was revealed that he was held out as a precaution and could have played if it was "an emergency," but the injury and the spotty history this season with DJ's left ankle makes him someone to watch this week.

Additionally, the Cardinals reportedly brought in Jay Ajayi to work out Monday, a potential sign that perhaps the Johnson injury is more serious. Keep your eyed peeled for updates on the Arizona backfield this week.

Adam Thielen, WR, Vikings

Thielen hurt his hamstring last week but an MRI showed no serious damage. He may not miss a lot of games, but it looks like he will miss at least one — especially with Minnesota slated to play Thursday on a short week. Bisi Johnson is the third most productive receiver on the Vikings' roster and could be a waiver wire play this week.

Will Fuller V, WR, Texans

Fuller, the No. 2 wideout for DeShaun Watson and the Texans, suffered a "rather significant" hamstring pull in Week 7 and will be out for a few weeks. Kenny Stills and Keke Coutee are the players to target in his absence, though a lot of his targets could find their way to DeAndre Hopkins or one of the tight ends.

DeSean Jackson, WR, Eagles

Jackson is still fighting his way back from an abdomen injury, and according to Eagles' head coach Doug Pederson the speedy wideout won't be practicing early this week. It's not a good sign that he will be ready in Week 8, though he has been amping up his rehab for a return sometime soon.

Kareem Hunt, RB, Browns

After a suspension and hernia surgery, Kareem Hunt has been cleared to practice with Cleveland this week. What this means for fantasy workhorse Nick Chubb is unknown, but there is a decent chance Hunt takes a share of his touches. Keep an eye on his progress to see when he'll play — and if he'll be a playable option.

Drew Brees, QB, Saints

Brees has been targeting Week 8 as his return date for a while after breaking his thumb, and as of Monday afternoon it appears he'll try and play to relieve back up Teddy Bridgewater of his duties. Nothing will be known for sure until the Saints practice Wednesday.

Matt Ryan, QB, Falcons

Despite the Falcons struggles this season Matt Ryan has been putting together a pretty solid season for his fantasy owners. It might have come to an end. Aaron Donald may have sidelined the veteran signal-caller.

Matt Schaub is their No. 2 QB.

Patrick Mahomes, QB, Chiefs

A quick update on Mahomes, who hurt his knee last week — the MVP hasn't officially been ruled out next week against the Packers, but head coach Andy Reid says the team will go based on how his quarterback feels. The team will be sticking with back up Matt Moore if Mahomes doesn't suit up.

Cam Newton, QB, Panthers

It's yet unclear whether the Panthers will jettison Kyle Allen — who has been pretty impressive in his stint as Carolina's starter — for Newton when Newton returns from injury. Luckily for the Panthers they have at least one more week before the need to worry about it.

