Fantasy football injuries: Updates on TreVeyon Henderson, Michael Penix, Deebo Samuel and more

It's been one of those seasons where massive injuries to some of the NFL's biggest names have stockpiled each week.

More than ever, fantasy football owners need to be aware of the injury toll each week as they get ready to scour the waiver wire or dig deep into their bench.

Here's a look at the biggest names who left with injuries during Sunday's Week 5 action:

TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Patriots

The second-year RB sustained an ankle injury that forced him out in Week 5 after just five touches. Henderson needed help to get off the field and back to the locker room. His status this week should be closely monitored.

Michael Penix, QB, Falcons

Penix took a shot to the midsection late against the Ravens on Sunday Night Football and couldn't finish the game. Penix didn't think it would be a long-term issue, but the Falcons are awaiting an MRI.

David Montgomery, RB, Texans

A groin injury limited Montgomery to just five carries, and then put Woody Marks into RB1 role. From the sound of it, expect Montgomery to be out at least one week and possibly longer.

KC Concepcion, WR, Browns

The hotshot Browns rookie was concussed after getting a late, helmet-to-helmet hit that left him on the ground for several minutes. Hopefully, Concepcion will be OK as he'll be in the concussion protocol.

Will Shipley, RB, Eagles

With Saquon Barkley out and Tank Bigsby on IR, Shipley was RB1 in Week 5 but left early from a foot injury that bears watching. If the Eagles don't get Barkley back in Week 6, they'll hope Shipley can make a quick recovery. Definitely one to monitor this week.

Roman Wilson, WR, Steelers

The emerging second-year slot WR is expected to be sidelined several weeks from a finger injury. Wilson had been coming on for the Steelers but will now have his progress delayed.

Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Jets

The rookie first-rounder is in the concussion protocol after getting hit hard in the third by two Browns defenders in the third quarter, fumbling, and staying on the ground for a while. Jets coach Aaron Glen said Sadiq was feeling fine after, perhaps a sign that Sadiq won't be down too long.

Tre Harris, WR, Chargers

The Bolts' leading WR injured his hamstring while run blocking and never returned. Hamstrings are tricky and can sideline players for several weeks. Watch this one closely.

Deebo Samuel, WR, 49ers

On the subject of hamstrings, Samuel will have an MRI on his to determine the severity of an injury he sustained against the Seahawks. Samuel isn't a spring chicken anymore, so we'll have to see how long he's out from his latest injury.

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