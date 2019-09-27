More Sports:

September 27, 2019

Fantasy football: Start Adrian Peterson, sit every Jaguars WR in Week 4

By Evan Macy
Adrian Peterson's surprise breakout season continues.

With so many players with injury concerns dotting fantasy football rosters, it's becoming pivotal that team owners pull the right levers each week when choosing who to sit and start.

As we do every week, we take a look at one player at each position we recommend starting or sitting in Week 4. 

(Keep in mind, we are not including any obvious picks, like Saquon Barkley, Patrick Mahomes and others, only players who could make for tough decisions on your roster.)

Quarterback

Start: Jared Goff, Rams (vs. Buccaneers)

Goff has a favorable match up against the Tampa defense coming out west Sunday after collapsing in a loss to the Giants last week. The Bucs have actually been pretty solid against the pass, having allowed just three touchdowns this season but they allow 261 yards through the air (in the bottom half of all defenses). Goff has a full healthy arsenal in a game at home in which the Rams are heavily favored. He's a good start or streaming option.

Sit: Kirk Cousins, Vikings (vs. Bears)

Cousins has been fine this year, but the Bears have been absolutely lights out allowing only 245 yards through the air per game on 41 pass attempts per game — the second most of any defense. Steer clear of Cousins in this match up if you can.

Running Back

Start: Adrian Peterson, Redskins (vs. Giants)

Peterson could be the sleeper start of the week in Week 4, going up against a New York defense which has given up 128 yards per game on the ground. He is projected to post 9.5 points according to Draft Kings — a pretty decent number for a player not in the first tier of starting RB.

Sit: Duke Johnson, Texans (vs. Panthers)

Johnson has faded fast in Houston, rushing twice for two total rushing yards and adding just two receptions back in Week 3 after catching no passes in Week 2. Johnson is only a valuable asset at running back when he is involved in the passing game, and it seems as though DeShaun Watson doesn't really look his way much. Carlos Hyde is the go-to guy right now in Houston.

Wide Receiver

Start: Sterling Shepard, Giants (vs. Redskins)

With the Giants wide receiving corps still recovering from various injuries — and Golden Tate a week away from a return from being suspended — Shepard (along with Evan Engram) should be rookie Daniel Jones' go to in Week 4. In Jones' NFL debut last week, Shepard had seven catches for 100 yards and a touchdown. 

Sit: Dede Westbrook, D.J. Chark, Chris Conley, Jaguars (vs. Broncos)

The Broncos defense has allowed just two receiving touchdowns through three games and just over 204 yards passing per game. They are a force to be reckoned with — and one that will serve as rookie QB Gardner Minshew's first real NFL test. If this set of wideouts can be avoided this week, do it.

Tight End

Start: Eric Ebron, Colts (vs. Raiders)

Ebron is an average to desperate start in Week 4 as of right now — but with Indy's ace receiver T.Y. Hilton potentially out this coming Sunday, Ebron becomes more valuable as a pass catcher. He's worth rostering and monitoring this weekend, and starting if the opportunity invites.

Sit: Jared Cook, Saints (vs. Cowboys)

Cook has just five catches all season and no touchdowns. Until back up Teddy Bridgewater shows Cook is a worthy target, he should ride the bench on your fantasy team.

