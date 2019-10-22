More Sports:

October 22, 2019

Fantasy football waiver wire: Pick up Ty Johnson, Dallas Goedert, Kenny Stills for Week 8

Headshot, Evan Macy.
By Evan Macy
PhillyVoice Staff
Fantasy football NFL
1170922_Eagles_Lions_Dallas_Goedert_Kate_Frese.jpg Kate Frese/for PhillyVoice

Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert.

A huge list of injuries will create opportunities for players across the NFL this week, and a tough predicament for fantasy football owners across the country. 

As we do every week, we've compiled the top player at each position to target on waivers. Each of the below players is available in a large percentage of leagues and could be a sleeper to post some numbers in Week 8.

Take a look:

Ryan Tannehill, QB, Titans

He's perhaps an unconventional choice a week after getting the start over Marcus Mariota, but Tannehill is a proven NFL quarterback and will get a favorable match up in Week 8 against the Buccaneers — who allow over 318 yards through the air each week. He is very much available in around 95 % of leagues right now.

Also consider: Matthew Stafford, Lions

Ty Johnson, RB, Lions

Johnson is Kerryon's (no relation) backup in Detroit — and it's looking like there's a good chance the Lions' starter will miss Week 8, opening things up for Ty. In relief last week after Kerryon exited with an injury, Ty Johnson had 10 carries and four receptions. He's owned by just 4 % of Yahoo leagues.

Also consider: Chase Edmonds, Cardinals

Kenny Stills, WR, Texans

Will Fuller V will be on the shelf for a bit with a serious but not season-ending injury — which promotes Stills to the No. 2 WR spot behind DeAndre Hopkins. The former Dolphin has 10 catches on 14 targets so far in Houston with one score. Expect those numbers to go up with DeShaun Watson looking his way a whole lot more.

Also consider: A.J. Brown, Titans; Mohamed Sanu, Patriots

Dallas Goedert, TE, Eagles

The tight end market is one of the toughest to navigate, but after showing he's one of Carson Wentz' favorite targets over the first half of the season, it may be time to grab the second-year pro off waivers. He has two touchdowns this year and 22 targets — 12 of them in the last two games — and is on the field quite a bit with the Eagles running 12 personnel a lot.

Also consider: Chris Herndon, Jets

Steelers defense

They're playing the Dolphins. Really not much more explanation needed.

Also consider: Rams (vs. Bengals)

Follow Evan on Twitter:@evan_macy

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Headshot, Evan Macy.

Evan Macy
PhillyVoice Staff

evan@phillyvoice.com

Read more Fantasy football NFL Philadelphia Fantasy Sports Dallas Goedert Eagles

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

15 Sixers predictions for the 2019-20 season
Joel-Embiid-Sixers_102219_usat

Business

New Jersey's American Dream mega-mall to debut indoor Nickelodeon theme park, ice rink on Friday
112015_AmericanDreammall

Children's Health

Secondhand smoke exposure may harm children's developing eyesight
smoking cigarette

Eagles

How many leaks does it take to sink the Eagles? We're about to find out.
Doug-Pederson-eagles_102119_usat

Television

Gritty makes cameo in 'The Simpsons' 30th-annual Halloween episode
1021_gritty simpsons

Food & Drink

Misconduct Tavern and Yards create Allen Iverson-inspired beer
Allen Iverson-inspired beer in Philly

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $679,900
Limited - 2104 Pennsylvania Ave 4a9 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian - Sun-soaked 1 bedroom with a private terrace boasting treetop views of Fairmount and a large, open floorplan. 1,005 sf | $249,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved