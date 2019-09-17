Multiple-alarm fire breaks out at South Jersey produce plant

September 17, 2019
A multiple-alarm fire broke out Tuesday afternoon at a produce plant in South Jersey, leading to evacuation of the plant and a sizable fire department response.
The fire broke out at Cumberland County's F&S Produce in Deerfield Township, according to Patch. Early reports indicate some of the produce plant's buildings may have been destroyed.
Fire crews from several counties on scene fighting a multi-alarm fire at a produce plant in Deerfield Township, Cumberland County. #nj #southjersey #breaking #breakingnews #fire @njdotcom @911__ICE @AtlanticCity911 pic.twitter.com/wwar5bDKKf— Lori M. Nichols (@PhotogLori) September 17, 2019
The fire was first reported just after 1:10 p.m., according to authorities. As of 4:30 p.m., it was unclear what started the fire, but no injuries were reported, according to NJ.com.
Firefighters were still on the scene around 4 p.m. dealing with the situation.
#BREAKING: Fire burning through a processing plant in Deerfield Twp, Cumberland Co, NJ. This is happening along the 700 block of Lebanon Road. Chopper 6 is over the scene...@6abc pic.twitter.com/ezx3XxNTKX— Chuck McDade (@Squared6abc) September 17, 2019
Forest fire flaring up this afternoon in south jersey. We’ve been very dry, today’s Breezy conditions combined with low humidity are the perfect combo for fire to spread. Looking west from egg harbor township, looks to be south west of estell manor area. #Njwx #ForestFire pic.twitter.com/pPmwMIqi2s— Dan Forshaw (@Dan_4Shaw) September 17, 2019
F&S Produce dates back to the early 1980s, and currently processes over 100 million pounds of fruits and vegetables, according to the company's website. The company's two processing plants in Cumberland County take up a combined 125,000 square feet.
This is a developing story, and will be updated as more information becomes available.
