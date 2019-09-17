More News:

September 17, 2019

Multiple-alarm fire breaks out at South Jersey produce plant

It's unclear what started the blaze at Cumberland County's F&S Produce, but no injuries were reported

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg
By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
Emergencies Fires
Deerfield fire new jersey Mark DeFalco/Facebook

A multiple-alarm fire broke out Tuesday afternoon at a produce plant in Cumberland County.

A multiple-alarm fire broke out Tuesday afternoon at a produce plant in South Jersey, leading to evacuation of the plant and a sizable fire department response.

MORE: USDA scientists import wasps from China to battle spotted lanternflies

The fire broke out at Cumberland County's F&S Produce in Deerfield Township, according to Patch. Early reports indicate some of the produce plant's buildings may have been destroyed.

The fire was first reported just after 1:10 p.m., according to authorities. As of 4:30 p.m., it was unclear what started the fire, but no injuries were reported, according to NJ.com.

MORE NEWS: Video captures up-close whale sighting in ocean off Sea Isle City

Firefighters were still on the scene around 4 p.m. dealing with the situation.

F&S Produce dates back to the early 1980s, and currently processes over 100 million pounds of fruits and vegetables, according to the company's website. The company's two processing plants in Cumberland County take up a combined 125,000 square feet.

This is a developing story, and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Follow Adam & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @adamwhermann | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Adam's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg

Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff

adam@phillyvoice.com

Read more Emergencies Fires Cumberland County New Jersey Businesses South Jersey

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Should the Eagles have interest in trading for Jaguars CB Jalen Ramsey?
091719JalenRamsey

SEPTA

SEPTA set to offer car washing service along Lansdale/Doylestown Line
Jenkintown Station SEPTA

Addiction

Potential carcinogen in menthol e-cigarettes exceeds safety levels, study finds
Vaping pulegone carcinogen cancer

Eagles

What they're saying: A pair of Eagles trade rumors and the fallout from the loss to Falcons
Wentz-Sudfeld_091619_usat

Television

Shane Gillis fired from 'SNL' days after racist comments resurface
Shane Gillis Andrew Yang

Festivals

Fall Fest at Spruce Street Harbor Park features tons of free activities
Spruce Street Harbor Park

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $679,900
Limited - 2104 Pennsylvania Ave 4a9 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian - Sun-soaked 1 bedroom with a private terrace boasting treetop views of Fairmount and a large, open floorplan. 1,005 sf | $249,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved