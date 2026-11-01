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November 01, 2026

Full injury reports for Sixers-Bulls on Monday

LeBron James and Joel Embiid rested in the second leg of a back-to-back when the Sixers beat the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday.

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By Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff
Sixers NBA
Embiid 11.1.26 Trevor Ruszkowski/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Joel Embiid was unavailable on Saturday as the Sixers came back to defeat the Charlotte Hornets.

Joel Embiid is questionable for the Sixers' home game against the Chicago Bulls on Monday, according to the team's injury report for the game unveiled on Sunday:

On Saturday night, the Sixers were without Embiid and LeBron James on the second leg of a back-to-back. Jaylen Brown returned from a one-game absence as Tyrese Maxey carried the Sixers past the Charlotte Hornets with brilliant opening and closing frames. Embiid's two absences so far this season have both been with the same injury designation – "Right Foot Plantar Fascia Injury Management" – that he has listed ahead of Monday's game. But they have both come during back-to-backs; Monday's game is sandwiched with off days.

For Chicago, Jalen Smith is probable with a left finger sprain and Nic Claxton is doubtful due to a left hamstring strain.

MOREHow LeBron is making Embiid's life a whole lot easier

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Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff

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