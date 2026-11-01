Full injury reports for Sixers-Bulls on Monday

Joel Embiid is questionable for the Sixers' home game against the Chicago Bulls on Monday, according to the team's injury report for the game unveiled on Sunday:

The Sixers have an injury report for tomorrow's game vs. Chicago:



Joel Embiid – foot management – QUESTIONABLE



Dominick Barlow – back – OUT — Adam Aaronson (@SixersAdam) November 1, 2026

On Saturday night, the Sixers were without Embiid and LeBron James on the second leg of a back-to-back. Jaylen Brown returned from a one-game absence as Tyrese Maxey carried the Sixers past the Charlotte Hornets with brilliant opening and closing frames. Embiid's two absences so far this season have both been with the same injury designation – "Right Foot Plantar Fascia Injury Management" – that he has listed ahead of Monday's game. But they have both come during back-to-backs; Monday's game is sandwiched with off days.

For Chicago, Jalen Smith is probable with a left finger sprain and Nic Claxton is doubtful due to a left hamstring strain.

MORE: How LeBron is making Embiid's life a whole lot easier